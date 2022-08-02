A man was hospitalized after fleeing deputies and crashing his motorcycle following a chase that started on Hwy. 124, according to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
Methamphetamine was reportedly discovered on the man as he was being loaded onto a backboard.
The pursuit reportedly began when the man failed to pull over on Hwy. 124 for a traffic stop for speeding.
The chase continued onto Galilee Church Rd. and then to Hwy. 129 where the accident reportedly occurred. The man struck a vehicle on the side of the road that had yielded to deputies’ lights and sirens, ejecting him from the motorcycle, according to the incident report.
Medical units were immediately called to the scene. The man was reportedly “moaning and moving around slightly.” He reportedly had an empty gun holster around his waist, and two firearms were later discovered at the scene.
A deputy reportedly noticed a blue container, which contained the methamphetamine, in the man’s right hand.
The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•fraud on Ontario Ln. where a woman reported two scam phone calls. The first came from a person claiming to be an Amazon representative saying she owed $8,000 and needed to close her bank account due to it being compromised. She was told to send her social security card to them so she could be sent a certified money order as reimbursement. Her bank reportedly told her she was being scammed. She said she later received a call from a person claiming to work for the Hoschton Police Department who told her she would be arrested if she didn’t comply.
•dispute on Bulldog Ct. where a woman said her husband was drunk and yelling but had calmed down prior to a deputy’s arrival.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man reportedly was drinking and got into an argument with his girlfriend.
•battery on Arbor Trace where a man and his teenaged grandson reportedly got into a fight when the grandson refused to wear shoes outside. The man said he was bitten on the arm during the altercation.
•lost item on Davenport Rd. where a man called the JCSO about a dollar bill he’d found on the ground. He said he’d seen reports online where dollar bills were being laced with fentanyl and discarded on the ground.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle’s brakes failed in a fast food parking lot, forcing the driver to steer the car over a curb and into the grass in front of the building. Damage to the passenger side wheels was reported. No injuries or damage to restaurant property were reported, however.
•dispute on Roberts Dr. where a woman said her neighbor trimmed trees and left branches in her yard and mowed part of her lawn, knocking down some property line stakes.
•burglary on Duck Rd. where a wooden chest, four blankets and a bottle of Crown Royal were reported stolen from a residence and two bottles of Bailey’s liquor were reportedly consumed.
•criminal trespass and damage to a vehicle on Bill Watkins Rd. where someone reportedly threw rocks at a woman’s truck parked in her backyard. The passenger-side window was reportedly broken.
•theft of mail on Stone View Dr. where a man said $160 worth of cigars were reportedly delivered to the wrong address. A post office representative went to the address to retrieve the cigars but no one answered the door, according to the incident report. The man said he has not gone to the residence due to concerns about “the type of activity that takes place at the residence.”
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a man said his vehicle’s rear bumper was damaged while he was shopping in a grocery store. A witness said he saw the driver of a gray van back into the man’s vehicle.
