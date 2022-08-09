A man who led Braselton police on a chase on Hwy. 53 and admitted to using heroin was arrested on 11 charges, including impaired driving and drug possession offenses.
According to a recent report filed by the Braselton Police Department, Winfred Russell Jordan, 38, 245 Endaville Rd., Braselton, was taken into custody after an officer performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to stop his Chevrolet S-10 on Hwy. 53 in Barrow County.
The chase reportedly began in Braselton on Hwy. 53 at the intersection of Chardonay Trace after an officer attempted to pull Jordan over for failing to reduce his speed around emergency personnel vehicles. Jordan reportedly continued to travel on Hwy. 53, attempted to pass vehicles in a no-passing zone, accelerated to speeds of 68 mph in a 35-mph zone and drove recklessly.
An additional Braselton police officer joined the pursuit at the intersection of Bill Watkins Rd., while the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was also alerted, joining the chase at the intersection of Mulberry Rd. The second Braselton officer executed the PIT maneuver at the intersection of Rockwell Church Rd. to end the chase.
After being stopped, Jordan was arrested without incident, according to the report.
Jordan, after being read his Miranda rights, reportedly said he fled due to being unlicensed and having a warrant out for his arrest. He also admitted to using heroin approximately an hour before being taken into custody, according to the report. An officer noted that Jordan was sweating intensively, his pupils were constricted and he showed no reaction to light. A small crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, was reportedly found in Jordan’s vehicle.
Jordan was booked on charges of failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, seatbelt violation, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, speeding, passing in a no passing zone, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Taylor Kristian Sims, 29, 1640 Roper Hill Rd, Gainesville — bench warrant. Sims was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute and arrested when it was learned she had a warrant for her arrest out of Hall County.
•Jakesmia Shirmere Gray, 30, 636 East Johnson St., Hartwell – giving false information, speeding and limited permits for offenders. Gray was arrested for reportedly attempting to use a false name during a traffic stop for speeding.
•Alvonte Marquis Inabinet, 29, 29th North Vance St., Greenville — Inabinet was booked after it was learned that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Greenville, South Carolina, during a traffic stop for speeding, according to the arrest report. Inabinet was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver and another passenger were cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce).
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to Braselton police included:
•traffic stop on Spout Springs Rd. where a driver was reportedly found in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after being pulled over for a tag violation.
•domestic disturbance on Broadmoor Dr. where a mother reportedly got into an argument with her son over him flushing his marijuana down a toilet and having random people in the home. He attempted to break a window during the dispute, according to the incident report.
•threat on Hwy. 124 where a company representative said a former employee implied that he would shoot up a business with an AR-15. The representative said the man made the threats due to being rebuffed by a female employee. The threat was posted on social media but later taken down, according to the incident report. The man also reportedly made a threat against an ex-employee who is the female employee’s current boyfriend.
•hit-and-run on Braselton Crossing Lane where a man reported that the left side of his rear bumper was damaged while parked outside of a hotel parking lot.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a driver was reportedly found in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana after being pulled over for speeding.
•theft on Rivermoore Dr. where a man said an Amazon package was taken from his porch.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 124 where a passenger in a vehicle was reportedly found with marijuana after a traffic stop for an expired tag.
•agency assist on Wallace Falls Dr. where a man reportedly overdosed at a party. According to witnesses, he consumed alcohol and a 30 milligram Percocet. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•theft on Golf Club Dr. where a man said his vehicle was stolen from a hotel parking lot. The man said he saw what appeared to be a vehicle window laying where the car had been parked.
•traffic stop on I-85 South where a passenger in a vehicle was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce) during a traffic stop for speeding. The passenger reportedly became hostile with police but the driver told officers to “pay him no mind” because he was a “famous artist.”
•domestic disturbance on Reisling Dr. where a man was reportedly threatened by his neighbor about his son starting his car loudly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.