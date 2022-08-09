N2105P43003C.TIF

A man who led Braselton police on a chase on Hwy. 53 and admitted to using heroin was arrested on 11 charges, including impaired driving and drug possession offenses.

According to a recent report filed by the Braselton Police Department, Winfred Russell Jordan, 38, 245 Endaville Rd., Braselton, was taken into custody after an officer performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to stop his Chevrolet S-10 on Hwy. 53 in Barrow County.

