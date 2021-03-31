A multi-agency investigation resulted in an arrest related to child pornography possession and sharing.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force effort resulted in the arrest of Alexander Ray Spearman, 27. Spearman faces two counts of electronic exploitation of a minor, both felonies.
On February 20, Spearman reportedly downloaded and distributed at least one video of children engaged in sex acts using peer-to-peer software.
Hall County detectives first began the investigation on March 12, after investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office contacted them about the video shared from a device in Hall County. The agency southwest of Atlanta is also a member of the Georgia ICAC Task Force.
HCSO investigators carried out a search warrant at Spearman’s home in the 4,000 block of Waterman Drive on Tuesday, March 30. They seized several electronic devices from the residence and arrested him.
The HCSO investigation is continuing with forensic processing of the electronics. Additional charges are possible.
