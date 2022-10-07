The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) culminated a multi-agency undercover investigation into illegal gambling with the arrests of three men on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to an HCSO press release.
Authorities arrested the suspects, one each, at three convenience stores in Hall County after executing search warrants, also Thursday, at the businesses stretching from the north to south end of the county:
•Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford — 5800 block of Lanier Islands Parkway
•Zafar Iqbal Ranjha, 61, of Flowery Branch — 5400 block of Hwy. 13/Atlanta Hwy.
•Shajumon Philip, 58, of Marietta — 4400 block of Hwy. 365/Cornelia Hwy.
SIU charged each man with commercial gambling, a felony, and keeping a place of gambling, a misdemeanor. At each location, the suspects operated stores with gambling machines in which players were paid out in cash.
The men were booked into the Hall County Jail on the charges. Ranjha and Philip were both released Thursday on $7,000 bond. Rashid remained in jail Friday morning on the same bond amount.
SIU was assisted by HCSO Uniform Patrol Division and Warrant Service Unit deputies, Flowery Branch Police Officers and inspectors with the Georgia Lottery Corporation Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAM) Division.
The cases remain under investigation, although no further arrests are anticipated.
