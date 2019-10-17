Braselton Police Department officers were recently called for a number of car break-ins. The incidents were reported on Oct. 3 and 4 on:
•Village Way where a man reported someone took a briefcase and bag from his vehicle. The two contained sales books, business cards, keys, a checkbook and medication.
•Hwy. 211 where someone took a wallet, medication and other items from a vehicle.
•Village Way where someone broke a vehicle window and took a bag containing electronics and books.
•Exchange Way where someone broke a window and took a diaper bag, containing diapers, snacks and other products.
•Exchange Way where a juvenile reported her vehicle was entered and a bag containing a laptop was taken.
•Hwy. 53 where a man reported someone took a laptop and wallet from his vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•battery on Hancock Pl. where a woman reported finding bruises on her daughter. The juvenile reportedly told her that her father caused the bruises and she was scared to go home with him.
•disorderly conduct on Old Winder Hwy. where a business owner said an employee caused a disturbance, kicking open the back door and yelling at him. He said the suspect tried to get him to fight, but no physical altercation took place.
•miscellaneous report on Lagree Duck Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband harassed her, calling her and her daughter multiple times.
•miscellaneous report on I-85 North where a man reported debris damaged his vehicle.
•information on Silk Tree Pt. where a man found a note in which someone said a driver almost struck them and their dog while they were walking and that they planned to report it to the police.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding in a work zone; reckless driving; and headlight violation on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 85-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph with its lights off in the dark. Officers smelled marijuana and officers cited the driver after finding the substance.
•criminal damage on Hwy. 211 where a man reported someone threw a handful of rocks out of a vehicle, causing damage to his vehicle.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Brandon P. Robinson, 35, 34 Pinelane Dr., Athens — warrant.
•Fedner Jean-Baptiste, 38, 1727 Jesse Cronic Ct., Braselton — simple battery. Jean-Baptiste allegedly tried to push a woman to the ground during an argument. He told officers the woman punched him and was destroying his belongings, but officers didn't find any evidence of that.
