Officers with the Braselton Police Department recently arrested a number of people on drug or alcohol-related charges. Arrests included:
•Jake Tommy Wilson, 29, 5903 Cherry Ln., Braselton — drugs not in original container; and possession of drug-related objects. Wilson was reported as a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers found him parked at a gas pump, with extensive damage to the rear of the vehicle and a tire against the gas pump curb. Wilson reportedly seemed confused, but denied consuming alcohol or taking any illegal drugs. He was arrested after officers found a pill in a tray in the vehicle, along with a pipe. Officers later found a bag with 22 pills in Wilson's pocket. He said he had prescriptions for them and officers later located the prescription bottles.
•Sylena Marie Newton, 42, 939 Lakeshore Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; open container; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Newton was involved in a wreck with another vehicle and she reportedly seemed unsteady on her feet and had slurred, rapid speech. The driver of the other vehicle said he was backing out and Newton "came flying in" and hit the back of his vehicle. Newton reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Inside her vehicle, officers found marijuana and an open bottle of vodka.
•Daniel Arthur Darlington, 45, 440 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton — brake light/turn signal violation and DUI-alcohol. Darlington was stopped after changing lanes abruptly without a signal, almost colliding with another vehicle. He reportedly slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Wymerrah Raschidah Alexander, 39, 9 Lambeth Cir., Ellenwood — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of drug-related objects; and suspended/cancelled/revoked registration. Alexander was stopped for driving a vehicle with cancelled registration. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and ultimately found the substance, along with a scale and grinder. Alexander also had an active warrant.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•damage to property on I-85 where a shelving unit fell off a trailer and damaged a vehicle.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of drug-related objects; speeding; and hands-free law violation on Friendship Rd. Officers stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver sending text messages. He was also speeding. Officers saw marijuana and a grinder in the vehicle when the driver opened the center console. The driver was cited.
•fraud on Crimson King Dr. where a man reported fraudulent accounts were opened in his name.
•theft on Golf Club Dr. where a man reported his golf bag, clubs and personal items were stolen.
•damage to a vehicle on Kaival Ln. where a driver scraped a rock on an island in a parking lot.
•runaway on Shumard Oak Dr. where a juvenile went missing, but was later found at a community pool.
•hit and run on I-85 where a vehicle struck another while trying to change lanes and didn't stop.
•domestic dispute on Blanc Way where a couple got into an argument and a woman went to her neighbor's to make a phone call after breaking her phone.
•domestic dispute on Keys Dr. where a man and woman got into an argument and their son tried to intervene.
•suspicious activity on Tatum Ct. where a man reported someone placed a box at his front door and left. The box contained a display showing a beach scene with carved potatoes.
