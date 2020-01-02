Braselton police were recently called for three reports of entering auto.
All three incidents occurred on Dec. 20.
In one case, someone broke a window on a vehicle on Old Winder Hwy. and stole a firearm, along with $5,000 and a purse.
The two other incidents both occurred on Exchange Way. The suspect(s) broke a window on both vehicles, but only took items — a bag — from one of the vehicles.
One of the Exchange Way victims later told officers her credit card had been used at a convenience store in Braselton. Officers retrieved surveillance video from that convenience store, which showed a dark GMC Suburban pull up to one of the pumps and a man — wearing a blue sweatshirt and possibly a Santa hat — get out and pump gas.
VEHICLE STOLEN
In another incident, Braselton Police Department officers were called for a report of felony theft by taking on Noble Vines. Someone stole a rental vehicle and was later involved in an accident with it.
The suspect offered the other driver $300 to pay for the damage and fled on foot when the driver refused.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•simple battery on Cloverfield Way where a juvenile got upset after his mother turned off the Wifi, yelling and grabbing the mother's arm while attempting to get her phone. The juvenile also reportedly made threats to harm himself and was taken to the hospital.
•abuse/exploitation of disabled or elderly adult and theft by taking on Thompson Mill Rd. where someone took Oxycodone pills from someone at a senior living facility.
•hit and run on Braselton Pkwy. where someone struck a vehicle in a parking lot and left the scene.
•theft by deception on Berkshire Trace where a man purchased a dresser online for $318, but never received it.
•battery and criminal trespass-damaged property on Shumard Oak Dr. where a man said two men attacked him. He had reportedly come to a residence to return his ex-girlfriend's belongings when approached by the two men. The two men reportedly struck the man multiple times while he was in his vehicle. One of the suspects also reportedly kicked and damaged the man's vehicle. Officers took photos of the man's injuries, including a small amount of blood on his face. He said he wants to press charges.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Glenwyck Dr. where a woman reported her concealed carry permit was missing.
•criminal trespass-damaged property on Mulberry Park Dr. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged. Surveillance video showed two juveniles pulling on door handles and damaging multiple vehicles with hammers and other objects. One of the suspect's mothers later contacted the complainant about the issue.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported a suspicious male stayed in a store for about an hour. He reportedly didn't buy anything, but kept taking pictures inside the store.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Shanah Patrice Weathers, 33, 701 Pinecrest Rd., Winder — speeding and reckless driving. Weathers was stopped for driving 87-miles-per-hour in a 45-mph zone and weaving within the lane. Weathers told the officer she needed to use the restroom. Officers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on Weathers, but she urinated on herself and later said she was having a hard time because her pants were weighing her down from the urine.
•Rony Chery, 37, 600 Garson Dr. NE, Apt. 3106, Atlanta — failure to maintain lane; turning movement and required signal violation; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and warrant. Officers stopped Chery for making an unsafe lane change and failing to maintain lane. They learned Chery didn't have a license and a juvenile that was with him was listed as missing (they later learned she was a runaway) and had a warrant. He said he'd known the juvenile for a couple of days and didn't know her name. He said he picked her up that day to drive to Atlanta. The juvenile reportedly had drug paraphernalia in her purse that had marijuana residue on them. Officers also found suspected marijuana in the vehicle's gas cap.
•Jairo Rivera Torres, 32, 327 Bay Ct., Concord, N.C. — failure to maintain lane and driving without a license. Torres was stopped after someone reported he was "driving all over the roadway" and officers observed him fail to maintain lane. He was arrested after officers learned he didn't have a driver's license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.