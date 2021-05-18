Authorities were recently called for a report of multiple stolen firearms in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the FedEx on Braselton Pkwy. on May 3 for the report of theft by taking mail.
Someone reportedly stolen multiple firearms from the location from April 5-19.
Fifteen guns were listed as stolen in the incident report.
The report also indicates a suspect has been identified.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•information on Monroe Ct. where family members had a dispute regarding power of attorney.
•domestic disturbance on Silk Tree Pt. where a couple argued and one of them reportedly threw the other’s phone outside.
•theft on Valimar Dr. where someone stole a water heater and a booster tank.
•missing person on Hwy. 53 where someone reported an employee was missing.
•criminal damage to property on Stonebridge Cove where a man reported his home had been vandalized. Someone reportedly tampered with an extension cord, “toilet papered” a house, egged a vehicle and made a vulgar drawing on a driveway. Someone also reportedly threw a dead deer in his yard and damaged a sign.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a man received a call about suspicious activity.
•theft on White Azalea St. where tools and a laptop bag were taken.
•theft on Zion Church Rd. where a man said someone took his wallet.
•threat on Hope Haven Way where a man said a family member said he was going to kill him.
•disturbance on Braselton Pkwy. where coworkers had a disagreement.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. A passenger was cited after handing over the substance and the driver was cited for traffic violations.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Judith Carroll Warr, 56, 1461 Ashbury Park Dr., Hoschton — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Warr reportedly backed into another vehicle in a parking lot. Officers noticed her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slurred. They also smelled alcohol on her and she was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Brandon Oswaldo Roblero, 22, 482 Buck Tr., Hoschton — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; drugs in original container violation; DUI-alcohol and drugs/inhalants; and failure to maintain lane. A witness reported Roblero for reckless driving and officers saw the vehicle fail to maintain lane multiple times. He reportedly struggled to walk straight when he got out of the vehicle and officers said he was slurring his speech and appeared sluggish. He was arrested following a field sobriety test and officers also found pills in his vehicle.
