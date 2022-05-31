A rash of thefts of graduation signs was reportedly recently on the westside of Jackson County.
According to Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reports, a high school graduation banner on Bristol Ct. was reportedly damaged and a portion of it was stolen, and a similar incident occurred on Jackson Meadows Rd. where a graduation sign was reportedly damaged and stolen. The JCSO also received reports of graduation signs being damaged and stolen on McNeal Rd. A woman said she had video of suspects taking and damaging the signs and then swimming in a community pool.
There was also a report on Stoneview Dr. where a graduation sign was stolen from the front of a subdivision. Similarly, a woman on Kiley Dr. said her son’s graduation sign and others were stolen in front of their neighborhood. The woman said she knew of similar thefts that occurred along Jackson Trail Rd.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•damage to vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man said a motorcycle sideswiped his truck and left the scene before he could get the driver's information.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where a female driver reportedly struck a guardrail with her vehicle and then passed out and fell face-first onto the ground while speaking with a deputy. The woman refused hospital treatment.
•suspicious activity on Mandy Ln. where a man reportedly found his garage door open when he arrived home. He also said the deadbolt to his backdoor was unlocked. The man said he believed his neighbors are entering his house and “messing with his garage door.” No items were reported missing.
•harassing communications on Briarwood Ct. where a woman said a man continues to contact her, her husband and friends on Facebook despite being told to stop. The woman said this has been an issue for a month, and the man has threatened to distribute explicit photos and videos of her.
•information on Echo Ct. where a woman complained of a trailer and backhoe parked across from her driveway.
•dispute on Emma Circle where a woman reportedly fought with her sister over allegedly sleeping with her husband. The woman’s sister said the woman picked up a portable speaker in an attempt to strike her sister with hit. A struggle then ensued, resulting in a cut on the woman’s bottom lip. The woman said her sister had cursed at her when she arrived at the Emma Circe residence and punched her in the face multiple times.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 332 where several residents reportedly complained about a party being held on Washington Rose Ave.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly wrecked his motorcycle and sustained an injury to his right wrist while also complaining of lower back pain. He was transported to the hospital according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Liberty Bell Run where a woman said a female passenger in a vehicle distributed a flyer on parental alienation to her child, which the woman deemed inappropriate.
•dispute on Tom White Rd. where the complainant said two men who work a trucking company appeared ready to fight him after he sought payment for a delivery. The two men said the complainant did not make a delivery for the company and was being fired.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man who’d locked himself out of his vehicle in a fast food restaurant parking lot reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs. One of the restaurant managers said a syringe was found in a toilet after the man left the building. A deputy reportedly determined the man was not able to drive. The man was barred from the restaurant, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 to a one-vehicle accident where the vehicle was reportedly in a ditch. The driver slurred his speech, had dilated pupils and stumbled as he walked, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity and mental subject on Hwy. 53 where an employee reportedly returned from lunch and seemed “off” but refused to go home. The man eventually agreed to go home after talking to a deputy.
•suspicious activity on John Randolph Dr. where parked tractor trailers were preventing the complainant from completing road work.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man and his roommate got into a reported dispute after he told her to “quit being lazy and to go get her kids.”
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a package containing what was described as inappropriate items was reportedly delivered to West Jackson Middle School. The package appeared to be a prank, according to the incident report.
•simple battery family violence on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend punched her in the back of the head approximately eight times. After falling to the floor, she said she was struck in the mouth, breaking one of her teeth. She said her ex-boyfriend said if she didn’t stay at her parent’s house, he would find her and the beatings would continue. The responding officer did not observe a broken tooth, according to the incident report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.