Officers with the Braselton Police Department were recently called for a number of theft or fraud cases, including:
•fraud on Cody Dr. where a man said someone hacked his business accounts.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a convenience store employee noticed lottery tickets were missing.
•theft on Yvette Way where a woman reported a bracelet was missing.
•theft on Kilchis Falls Way where a woman reported a computer she ordered never arrived.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a bracelet was missing.
•fraud on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone fraudulently cashed her checks.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•domestic disturbance on Whitebeam Tr. where a woman said a man tried to hit her and ultimately "body slammed" her onto the ground before leaving the scene. Warrants were taken out.
•domestic disturbance on New Liberty Way where a woman said her boyfriend dragged her and choked her during a dispute.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her friend abandoned her at a convenience store.
•suspicious activity on Braselton Crossings Ln. where officers were called for two people passed out in a vehicle. A woman was given Narcan and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The man was charged for public intoxication, but ultimately taken to the hospital after he said he'd done five bags of heroin.
•domestic disturbance on Beech Tr. where a woman wanted officers to remove her daughter from a residence and said the daughter was trying to take a washing machine she'd made payments on.
•welfare check on Climbing Rose St. where a juvenile was found on the ground outside below a second story window. The juvenile had reportedly made threats of suicide. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.
•speeding and possession of marijuana on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited the driver and passenger after finding the substance.
•drug investigation on Braselton Pkwy. where a man found baggie containing a crushed blue pill.
•miscellaneous report on Village Way where officers assisted with a medical call involving an elderly woman.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged with a key and a vulgar word had been carved into the car.
•harassment on Rollingwood Way where a man reported his estranged wife harassed him.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 124 where officers got a call about a possible drug transaction. They made contact with a woman in a vehicle that matched a description of the suspect's vehicle. Officers smelled marijuana and cited the woman after finding the substance. The woman's boyfriend said the marijuana belonged to him and that he had a medical card to permit it, but that permit was out of a different state.
•information on Rollingwood Way where a woman reported her friend's estranged wife harassed her.
•harassment on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported a man called her at a business and asked inappropriate personal questions.
•warrant service on Zion Church Rd. where officers attempted to make contact with a man who had an outstanding warrant. Officers saw the man and told him to stop, but he fled.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Jose Pagoada, 32, 4102 Sturgeon Ct., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine; obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer; speeding; driving without a valid license; and possession of drug-related objects. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and Pagoada exited the vehicle and took off walking. He resisted arrest, but was ultimately detained. During the struggle, he reportedly threw a baggie containing a crystal-like substance. Inside his vehicle, officers found plastic baggies, a scale and a meth pipe.
•Clenton Giles Burrow, 51, 209 Brookstone Tr., Braselton — simple battery. Burrow reportedly pushed a woman down while she was trying to take her keys from him. He was reportedly intoxicated.
•Lexie Danielle Gibbs, 30, 7730 Milford Rd., Gainesville — obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer and public intoxication. Officers were called for a dispute at a hotel and met with Gibbs, who was not fully dressed and smelled of alcohol. She was reportedly loud and boisterous and was arrested.
•Jason M. Downey, 23, and Heavinly Cureton Valencia, 21, both of 5317 Hardrian Dr., Durham, N.C. — Downey was charged with speeding and possession of a controlled substance and Valencia was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a controlled substance. Officers stopped the two for speeding and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Valencia had the substance on her person. Officers also found suspected ecstasy in the vehicle.
•Andrew Lee Archer, 20, 1995 Winterville Rd., Athens — disorderly under the influence. Archer reportedly showed up to work intoxicated, got into an altercation with another employee and was told to leave. He later returned, refused to leave and harassed employees and customers.
•Candice Addr Easton, 65, 5604 Tisbury Ct., Hoschton — disorderly conduct and harassing communications. Easton reportedly harassed her estranged husband and a woman, confronting them at a neighborhood pool and contacting them despite being told not to.
•Leslie Denise McKinney, 46, 101 Shoal Creek Rd., Clermont — driving under the influence (DUI) and following too close. Officers stopped McKinney after her vehicle drove over a curb and following a vehicle too closely. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.