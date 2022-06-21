A naked man discovered at a business location on Whites Bottom Rd. said he was unaware of how he arrived there.
The man, found by an employee, reportedly had multiple cuts on his body and told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that he was in pain and dehydrated. He requested a medical unit and was later taken to the hospital.
The man told the deputy that he fell in a river behind Guy Maddox Rd. while walking his dog the previous day and awoke naked at the business location.
He said he did not enter the river naked and that his clothing and belongings were missing. The man said he had not used drugs or alcohol.
Residents at a Guy Maddox Rd. residence, however, told law enforcement that the man was a known drug user, and that he showed up at their address high the previous day. They said the man began to strip naked shortly after arriving, and they told him to leave.
They said he then wandered naked into the river with this dog.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•information on Jackson Meadows Dr. where a juvenile said she and her mother had been physically and verbally abused by her father.
•theft on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man said his wood splitter, generator and chainsaw were missing. The man said that he suspected that his son and his son’s friend, who is a convicted felon, stole the items. He said he wanted to pursue charges related to the missing wood splitter and generator.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend kicked the door to her residence. He was reportedly attempting to enter the home to retrieve his phone. The woman said she did not have the phone, having thrown it out at a location near Social Circle. The man said he banged on the door forcefully, but did not kick it.
•information on Lauren Marie Dr. where a man asked for his father to be removed from his home. He said his father is an alcoholic and has angry outbursts.
•theft on Old Collins Rd. where a man said he was scammed out of $900 after calling what he thought was a Google support services number. The man said he had received a pop-up alert saying his phone had a virus. The man said he called the number provided and was told by a person claiming to be with support services to download an app to resolve the issue remotely. The app then allowed the person to gain access to his banking information, which the man was told was required to resolve the issue. The man said the person “sounded very professional and knew what he was doing.” The man said the $900 was then taken from his account and sent to another person via Zelle. He will seek to press charges, according to the incident report.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly barred from a gym due to repeated outbursts toward other gym members.
•theft on Emma Circle Rd. where a man said he paid a $400 payment for two car seats but the seller ceased communication with him.
•found item on Davenport Rd. where a backpack with two firearms was located in the middle of the road and returned to the owner.
•theft on Jacob Dr. where a woman said she paid $2,220 as a rental down payment to a person she later learned did not work for the listing company.
•threats on Pointer Ln. where a man and a woman reported that the biological mother of their foster child has threatened them via email and watched their residence from the cul-de-sac outside their home.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where two brothers reportedly got into a fight. One brother said the other called him a derogatory term, while the other said he was punched in the face.
•fraud on Arbor Trace where a woman said she found several unauthorized transactions, totaling $173, on a bank account she shares with her father. She said she suspected her son of the theft. She also said she believes her son took a $50 Visa card from her and possibly took items from the safe in her closet and a storage unit. The woman said that another resident at her home found that she also had unauthorized transactions appear on her account.
