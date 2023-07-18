A near-collision between co-workers on forklifts at a Jesse Cronic Rd. location led to simple battery charges against one of the employees.
According to a report filed by Braselton police, one employee said the other grabbed him out of his forklift and began hitting and strangling him following the near-accident. The employee reportedly had redness around his neck.
An arrest warrant was issued for the other employee, who was not onsite when police arrived.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 211 where a man said his wife, from whom he is separated, cursed at him and took a point-of-sale computer, cup sealer and laptop from a business they jointly own. In a separate incident report filed a day later, the man’s wife claimed her estranged husband applied for a $13,662 loan and opened a debit card using her name. She said she would pursue forgery charges.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a man reportedly stole a tip jar from a bar. The bartender said she asked bar patrons who took the money, and when no one answered warned that she would call the police. She said a man then got up and ran out of the bar.
Recent arrests made by the Braselton police included:
•Makayla Simone Ware, 21, 928 Bending Branch Way, Hyattsville, Maryland — speeding and reckless driving. Ware was arrested after reportedly driving 107 mph in a 70-mph zone on I-85. According to the arrest report, Ware initially refused to exit her vehicle before being taken into custody.
