A near-collision between co-workers on forklifts at a Jesse Cronic Rd. location led to simple battery charges against one of the employees.

According to a report filed by Braselton police, one employee said the other grabbed him out of his forklift and began hitting and strangling him following the near-accident. The employee reportedly had redness around his neck.

