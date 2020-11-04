A North Carolina man was recently arrested in Braselton on a handful of drug-related charges.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Curtis Bernard McEachern, 33, 330 Gilman Ln., Raleigh, N.C., on three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; open container; and theft by receiving-motor vehicle.
McEachern was stopped after officers got a tag alert on a stolen vehicle.
Officers smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding an MDMA pill, codeine, a waxy THC substance, a small piece of a cigar containing marijuana and an open beer.
A large amount of codeine was also found in suitcase in the vehicle.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Regan L. Hutchinson, 36, 335 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce — giving false information. Hutchinson was a passenger in a stopped vehicle. She gave officers a false name multiple times and when they learned her true identity, they learned she had a warrant out of Banks County. No hold was placed in Banks County.
•Fela Inoar Dorsey, 25, 2413 Tilson Rd., Decatur — procedure for passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle violation; failure to obey a traffic control device; possession of marijuana; use of a firearm during the commission of a crime or by a felon; and possession of drug-related objects. Dorsey was stopped after not switching lanes when approaching another traffic stop. He also ran a red light. Dorsey had a warrant and was placed under arrest. Inside the vehicle, officers found marijuana, THC oil, a grinder and a firearm.
•Randall K. Roberts, 33, 130 New Castle Ln., Tyrone — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and driving too fast for conditions. Roberts was involved in an accident and officers smelled alcohol on him. Open containers of alcohol were also found inside his vehicle. He was arrested after refusing to take a field-sobriety test.
•Sherry Antionetti Matthews, 32, 6120 Breezewood Dr., Apt. 202, Greenbelt, Md. — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Matthews was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and searched a bag that was located between Matthews' feet. It contained individual plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, along with suspected marijuana-laced candy. The driver was also cited.
•Richard Autry Spinks, 55, 4513 Yorktown Dr., Bethlehem — theft by receiving-motor vehicle; criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark; obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers discovered a stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot. It had two tags on it, both of which returned to different vehicles. They learned Spinks had driven the vehicle and attempted to get him to exit his hotel room. He did not comply and later called someone, telling them he'd come out after he finished a cigarette and took insulin. He was later arrested after exiting the room. Inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun with a loaded magazine. The serial number had been removed from the firearm.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•entering auto on Grand Hickory Dr. where someone took a firearm from a vehicle.
•information a Noble Vines where a woman received a calling saying her vehicle had been stolen, but she was still in possession of it.
•speeding, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding, smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited the driver after he handed over the substance, along with a grinder.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a co-worker harassed her and other employees.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Walnut Woods Dr. where a man got into a dispute with a woman and a juvenile while retrieving his belongings. The man said he had to push past the juvenile who was blocking him. He said the woman also blocked him, causing him to fall down the stairs. But the woman said the man pushed the juvenile and grabbed her in a hug, taking her to the floor.
