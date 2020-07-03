An Oakwood man was recently arrested after allegedly reporting a false hostage situation to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Sanchez, 19, is charged with false public alarm and was being held on $2,400 bond following his arrest.
HCSO deputies were called for a report of suspicious activity to a residence on Thompson Bridge Rd. on June 27 around 11:15 p.m.
Deputies found a large house party and vehicles obstructing traffic and began dispersing party-goers, and directing traffic on Thompson Bridge Road.
"During this time, a man in a car blocked another vehicle behind a deputy’s patrol vehicle on Thompson Bridge Road," according to an HCSO news release. "The man, later identified as Sanchez, approached deputies and said he observed a gun in the vehicle he was blocking and a female being choked and held hostage. When deputies intervened, Sanchez left the scene in his car."
A party-goer helped translate and deputies were able to secure the passenger of the alleged hostage vehicle.
"Deputies then determined that Sanchez’s allegations were false and unfounded and were the result of a prior road rage incident," the news release said.
No firearm was found.
Deputies stopped Sanchez when he drove back by the residence June 28 around 12:30 a.m.
He was arrested without incident.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
