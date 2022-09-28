A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Sept. 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
