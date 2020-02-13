Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called for a report of criminal damage, simple battery and cruelty to children on Viper Ln. after a man showed up at a residence to retrieve a motorcycle and was yelling and causing a scene.
He reportedly hit a juvenile in the chin and pushed another.
He also reportedly acted like he was going to hit a man with a screwdriver, but threw the object and damaged a window instead.
He also reportedly attempted to siphon gas from one of the vehicles before leaving the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•damage to property on Rouse Rd. where a woman struck vehicles while backing out of a driveway. Damage was minimal.
•information on River Bluff where a woman received a call from a bank, following up about opening a line of credit. She had not inquired about doing so.
•information on White Trillium Dr. where a woman reported a runaway juvenile, who was later found.
•suspicious activity on Roller Mill Dr. where a woman heard what sounded like glass breaking, then she heard a noise upstairs.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where people argued over the custody of a child and a woman was criminally trespassed from a property.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle was damaged by a piece of debris or gravel that came out of the bed of a truck.
•dispute on Old Collins Rd. where a construction crew took a woman's sawhorses.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a wreck, finding a vehicle on its side in the median. The Georgia State Patrol was called. The vehicle was towed.
•information on Starlight Dr. where someone reported their housekeeper left a smoking pipe in the playroom of their residence.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 West where two vehicles struck while backing out in a parking lot.
•mental person on Reece Dr. where officers met with a man who appeared confused and said he didn't know where his family was. A family member said he had dementia and said she would take care of him.
•welfare check on Ednaville Rd. where officers checked on a man, who was OK.
•welfare check on Antrim Glen Dr. where officers checked on a juvenile, who was OK.
•harassing communications on Ednaville Rd. where two people received calls every 10 minutes, claiming their account had been hacked and they needed to call a number to get it fixed.
•suspicious activity on Cabin Dr. where someone reported a man, who was playing Pokemon Go in the parking lot of a park.
•criminal trespass on Hudson Dr. where someone entered a shed, but nothing was taken. Pry marks were found on the door and a lock had been cut.
•information on Prescott Point where a construction worker took water from a water hookup without a meter.
•agency assist on Brannon Dr. where a juvenile was transported to the hospital after having a "medical issue."
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where officers stood on the scene while a man with a temporary protection order filed against him retrieved some belongings from a residence.
•harassing communications and intimidation on Trellis Way where a woman reported someone called her from a blocked number, calling her a "f***ing b***h" and a "f*****g c**t" and told her that the next time her husband was out of town, "we're gonna f**k up your house."
•suspicious activity on Jacob Dr. where a man reported he received phone calls from someone claiming to work for Apple, but he doesn't own any Apple products.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with an accident with no injuries. The driver had missed a driveway and ran into a ditch. A tractor-trailer pulled the vehicle out.
•suspicious activity on Sweetwater Ridge where a couple reported a man came to their residence and asked if his mail was being delivered to their house.
•criminal trespass on Buck Trail where a woman reported someone damaged her mailbox. She suspected it was family members who suspected she called the Department of Family and Children Services. Someone also previously painted her mailbox red.
•information on Blind Brook Circle where debris was reported in the roadway.
•dispute on Creekside Dr. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her via phone and threatened to cut her tires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.