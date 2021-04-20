A Braselton patrol car was struck during a pursuit with another vehicle.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department observed a vehicle traveling 86-miles-per-hour on I-85. They stopped the vehicle and smelled marijuana as they approached.
The driver took off and one officer lost visual contact. Another officer spotted the vehicle at the Hwy. 53 ramp and attempted to stop the driver.
The suspect lost control when turning onto I-85 and the vehicle spun, facing the officer's vehicle. The officer attempted to box the suspect into the shoulder, but the two vehicles collided in the road.
The suspect ultimately maneuvered back onto I-85 and fled.
Officers ultimately terminated the pursuit and a lookout was issued.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft on Hwy. 211 where someone stole cigarette cartons from a convenience store.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a man took cigarettes from a convenience store.
•theft on Cherry Dr. where someone stole a catalytic converter.
•speeding and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding, smelled marijuana and cited two people after finding the substance.
•domestic disturbance on Collier Bridge Ln. where a couple argued and the woman said the man squirted maple syrup on her.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a man who reportedly tried to kiss a waitress and was told he wasn't welcome returned back to a restaurant.
•information on Perimeter Cir. where a man reported harassment of a juvenile.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a convenience store employee said a customer exposed himself to her.
•burglary on Sparta Way where construction tools were taken.
•simple assault on White Spruce Ave. where a woman said a man got upset when she asked him to move out, pointing a finger at her and implying he owned a firearm.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where someone stole lottery tickets, cigarettes and lighters at a convenience store.
•speeding; following too closely; possession of drug-related objects; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding. The vehicle also struck a vehicle's tailgate. Officers smelled marijuana and cited the driver after finding the substance, along with a grinder.
•information on Old Winder Hwy. where a business owner reported missing signs.
•affray on Exchange Way where a man reportedly pushed a woman to the ground and another man fought the man.
•lost/found property on Hwy. 53 where a man reported his firearm was missing.
•theft by taking-auto and simple battery on Braselton Crossing Ln. where a man reportedly got upset with his girlfriend and allegedly assaulted her. Another man tried to intervene and his phone was broken in the process. The boyfriend reportedly took the woman's vehicle and wouldn't answer his phone.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 211 where a couple had an argument in Gwinnett County and a physical altercation reportedly occurred.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•James Jared McBride, 26, 4348 Duncan Ives Dr., Buford — driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs; failure to maintain lane; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation; driving without a valid license; and possession of drug-related objects. Officers approached McBride, who said he was changing his tire. Officers later learned he had struck a median, flattening the tire. They said it appeared he was on the wrong side of the road and had to swerve into the center median to avoid a crash. Officers saw cotton balls and needles in the vehicle and later found another needle in his pocket. During a search of the vehicle, officers found scales, rolling papers and three needles.
•Brenda Isabell Bethoney, 44, 406 Reisling Dr., Braselton — DUI-alcohol. Bethoney was involved in an accident in a parking lot and left the scene. Officers later stopped her and smelled alcohol on her. She was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
•Luangelice Diane Rivera, 23, 1250 Omie Way, Lawrenceville — speeding; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol; and open container. Officers stopped Rivera for driving 112-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. Officers smelled alcohol on her and she was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers also found a mixed drink in the vehicle.
•Kevin Todd Allen, 42, 3350 Hudson Ln., and Gabriel Allen Tiller, 24, 3125 Spincaster Way, both of Loganville — disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The two reportedly tried to fight customers at a restaurant, putting their hands on them and kicking cars. Officers had previously been called about the men and they'd been told to get an Uber and leave.
•Susan Kelley Caplinger, 63, 313 Oak Ridge, Auburn — DUI-alcohol. Several people reported Caplinger for driving failing to maintain lane and driving recklessly. She reportedly almost caused an accident and ran over a curb, flattening her tire. Officers said she was unsteady and smelled of alcohol. She was arrested after a field sobriety test. Inside the vehicle, officers found two unopened beer cans and prescription medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.