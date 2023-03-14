Braselton police recently arrested an Ohio woman after she reportedly bit her boyfriend during a dispute over her drinking in the cab of a tractor-trailer.
Lyla Laverne Burgess, 63, 1534 Elizabeth Place, Cincinnati, Ohio, was booked on battery charges after video footage reportedly showed Burgess biting the upper part of her boyfriend’s arm.
Burgess was reportedly intoxicated.
Her boyfriend said they were living in the tractor-trailer and traveling through Georgia for work.
Burgess also reportedly scratched the arm of another occupant of the vehicle.
ARRESTS
Other arrests reported to Braselton Police include:
•Jeffrey Robert Fox, 47, 1507 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton — battery. Fox was arrested after reportedly choking his wife during an argument.
•Jeffery John Krueger, 61, 1345 Maple Ridge Dr., Suwanee — battery. Krueger was arrested for reportedly punching a juvenile in the face multiple times through an open vehicle window during a confrontation in a restaurant parking lot. The juvenile reportedly exited the vehicle after being punched, and the two fought in the parking lot.
•Steven W. Shirling, 63, 124 Hillcrest St., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and driving with suspended, canceled or revoked registration. Shirling was arrested after officers reportedly discovered methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop for suspended registration. According to the arrest report, an officer searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and found the marijuana and methamphetamine.
•Roberdo Andana, 30, 2840 Meadowview Dr., Atlanta — theft. Andana was arrested after reportedly taking a package containing a $1,800 computer from a FedEx truck as it stopped at the security gates of a distribution center.
•Marcus Antwan Cannon, 41, 112 Graham Ave, Fort Gaines — simple battery. During an altercation at a truck stop, Cannon reportedly slapped a man’s phone out of his hand and was arrested.
•Dylan Alex Clarke, 25, 2725 Hamilton Mill Rd., Ste. 500, Buford — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes, sale and distribution of drug-related objects and improper license plate display. Police arrested Clarke following a search of his vehicle when officers smelled marijuana during a traffic stop.
•Jay Khong Moua, 38, 2354 Pine Cove Circle, Gainesville – criminal trespass. Moua was arrested for reportedly returning to a gas station after being barred from the location for taking items without paying for them.
•Jerold Wayne Woods, 57, 4726 Waxing St., Hoschton — driving under the influence, turning movements and required signals and open container violation — Woods was arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, he was pulled over for an improper lane change.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•hit-and-run on Village Way where a man said someone struck his vehicle, causing front-end damage.
•miscellaneous report on Hawthorne Path where a woman drove a car reported as stolen. She said her father likely reported it stolen due to an ongoing feud between the two. The woman produced payment records and texts with her father proving she owned the vehicle.
•domestic disturbance on Broadmoor Dr. where a married couple argued after the husband told his wife he was filing for divorce but had no immediate plans to leave the residence.
•theft on Golden Eagle Pkwy. where a woman said her tag was stolen and that she was receiving tickets from other states related to that tag.
•dangerous animals on Adams Ave. where a juvenile said the neighbor’s pit bull attacked his dog as he walked him. He said the pit bull gets out of his neighbor’s yard often. The juvenile’s dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital. The juvenile reportedly had blood on his face, neck and shirt.
•reckless driving on Friendship Rd. where a person reportedly drove a motorcycle at high speeds and passed other vehicles recklessly. An officer attempted a traffic stop and pursuit of the motorcyclist but called off the chase because of traffic conditions and the suspect’s reckless driving.
•mental subject on Burgundy Dr. where a male was reportedly high on a substance, required medical assistance and was restrained by an officer while waiting for a medical unit to arrive. The man was reportedly sedated and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
