N2110P36001C.TIF

Braselton police recently arrested an Ohio woman after she reportedly bit her boyfriend during a dispute over her drinking in the cab of a tractor-trailer.

Lyla Laverne Burgess, 63, 1534 Elizabeth Place, Cincinnati, Ohio, was booked on battery charges after video footage reportedly showed Burgess biting the upper part of her boyfriend’s arm.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.