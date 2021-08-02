A man walked into a supermarket on Spout Springs Rd. recently and stole $1,830 worth of medications, according to Braselton Police Department report.
A woman told an officer that she saw the man enter the store and go toward the medication section, where she said he started taking items. She said he then walked to the dog-food aisle and began stuffing the items in his pants.
The woman provided police the man’s tag number, but it registered 10 out-of-state hits for 10 different vehicles.
Employees said the man had stolen other items in the past, as well as items at another area location of the supermarket, where he appeared on camera footage.
The store plans to press charges if the man is found.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•criminal trespass, damaged property on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said she discovered a hole in her window and multiple holes in the windowpane. The responding officer found BBs in the windowpanes.
•domestic disturbance on Noble Vines Dr. where a husband and wife reportedly got into an argument. The woman said her husband struck her arm with the door, but the man said the lock caused the door to hang-up and that the contact was accidental. There were no obvious marks on the woman, according to the report.
•criminal trespass on Spout Springs Rd. where a man was reportedly panhandling and making customers uncomfortable at a super market.
•identity theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a driver, who she did not know, used her information while being issued a citation.
•mental subject on New Liberty Rd. where a woman said she was afraid her brother was going to harm himself. According to the report, he was yelling and screaming and had locked himself in his room. An officer arranged for a licensed clinician to speak to the man, who later agreed to be admitted to the hospital.
•miscellaneous report on Olney Falls Dr. where an officer responded with the Barrow County Fire Department to a fire alarm. Firefighters forced open a door to the residence after no one responded and hearing from a neighbor that an elderly woman was possibly in the basement, according to the report. The resident was not at home, but was notified of the alarm and forced entry.
•theft on Old Winder Hwy. where a man said an employee quit her job and stole an unknown amount of cash.
ARRESTS
•Charles Adam Thaxton, 32, 151 Joshua Way, Hoschton — stalking. Police were called out to a verbal dispute between Thaxton and his girlfriend at a hotel. According to the report, Thaxton told officers he placed a tracking device on her vehicle to locate his children (the two have a child together according to the report). His girlfriend later told police she found another tracking device on her vehicle.
•Malinda Marie Simons, 41, 6472 Grand Hickory Dr. Braselton; Seth Alan Mundell, 36, Sanford, Florida — battery. Officers responded to a domestic dispute and arrested Simons and Mundell after both showed signs of injuries, according to the arrest report.
•Joshawa Mathew Adams, 32, 4341 Duncan Bridge, Cleveland — fugitive warrant, possession of drug-related objects. During a traffic stop, it was learned Adams had a warrant for his arrest out of Habersham County for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, according to the arrest report. Adams, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was reportedly in possession of a glass smoking pipe with a burnt brown residue as well. The driver of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest in Hall County, but the Hall County Sheriff’s Office declined placing a hold. The driver was cited for failing to stop at the stop sign.
•Brandon Lee Adams, 30, 160 Muscogee Dr., Hoschton — speeding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects. Adams was pulled over for reportedly driving 101 mph in a 70 mph. A search of his vehicle was conducted after an officer smelled marijuana, according to the arrest report. Marijuana, two grinders and a glass bong with residue were reportedly found.
•Damian Stone Johnson, 24, 6423 Hwy. 53, Braselton — criminal trespass, damage to property. Johnson reportedly threw his girlfriend’s phone against a wall, breaking it, during an argument.
•Peter Christopher Gillens, 50, 431 Meadow Lake Terrace, Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol. Gillens was pulled over after an alert to Braselton police that he was reportedly drinking and driving, according to the arrest report. A portable breath test administered to Gillens, who tested positive for alcohol.
