A woman said jewelry valued over $100,000 was stolen from a purse in her bedroom while she and her family were moving into their new residence on Hwy. 53.
The woman and her husband said as many as 15 people were in and out of the home during the day but that only two people — workers for mattress company — entered the bedroom unattended.
The woman said the missing jewelry added up to at least $80,000 but expected the value to exceed $100,000. According to the incident report, the majority of the items were manufactured by custom jeweler Lazaro.
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•mental subject on Kingswood Way where a veteran, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, changed the locks to his home, preventing his wife from accessing the residence.
•suspicious activity on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a Corvette was reported speeding in the area.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 to a motor vehicle accident which left a power pole damaged.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a woman requested that law enforcement accompany her to her family’s house to pick up a vehicle. The woman said her family members are “often drunk and causing issues” whenever the she is around them.
•suspicious activity on Prescott Pt. where a man said he saw three males with flashlights in his neighbor’s backyard. A deputy found a group of men at an Air BnB next door who reportedly had been drinking and became lost trying to find the rental.
•contempt of court on Arbor Trace where a man reportedly attempted to contact his son after being released from prison, violating his bond agreement.
•simple battery on Pocket Rd. where a man said his intoxicated roommate pushed and choked him. The roommate said the man started the altercation.
•dispute on Sassafras Ln. where woman said a man attempted to charge her $1,000 for laying pine straw. She reportedly paid $700 through PayPal to get him to leave her residence, and then canceled the transaction. The woman was told this was mostly like a scam.
•suspicious activity on City Square where a man said heard a male and female arguing at an adjacent business. During the argument, the man said he heard the woman say the male hit her. A deputy spoke to both the male and female, who were both reportedly intoxicated. The woman said the two only had an argument and didn’t need assistance.
•harassing communications on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend was contacting her despite a no-contact order as a condition of his bond. She said the man also came to her residence.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Ave. where a vehicle was reportedly parked in parking lot and left running for hours. A deputy found the vehicle running and unoccupied with all doors and windows secure, according the incident report. The vehicle was reportedly a rental, but the person listed on the rental agreement could not be reached via phone.
•loitering or prowling on Margie Ct. where a truck was reportedly traveling through a subdivision with the headlights off. The motorist reportedly drove into the complainant’s yard and turned the headlights on, shining them into the bedroom window. A lawnmower, belonging to a neighbor, was later found sitting in a cul-de-sac.
•harassing communications on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her daughter was receiving threats via text messages from former classmates, who encouraged her to come to a school event and fight. The woman said her daughter did not respond to the messages, at which points the woman said the threats escalated. She said her daughter received threats that she, her family and horses would be killed.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a woman in a sedan was reportedly driving around a neighborhood, taking photos.
•criminal trespass on Town Center Pkwy. where a man reportedly continues to return to wash windows at business after being told multiple times not to. The complaint said she wanted the man barred from the business.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a man said the rear doors of his aunt’s property had been opened. The man said the residence appeared to have been entered, but the only items reported missing were “old junk.”
•information on Jaxco Junction where juveniles had “messed with” another juvenile’s vehicle.
•simple assault on McNeal Rd. where a man said he was threatened by his father-in-law during an argument over items the man wanted returned.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where an office manager said multiple vehicles are doing doughnuts and burnouts and speeding behind the business.
•terroristic threats and acts and simple assault on West Jefferson St. where a woman said a man got in her face and threatened to kill her during an argument. The man denied making threats and said the woman instigated the incident. The argument reportedly began when a female, who accompanied the man to the residence, “started causing issues” and was asked by the woman to leave.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce), impeding flow of traffic and safety-belt violation on I-85 when a motorist was cited for the infractions following a traffic stop. Marijuana and a rolling machine were reportedly found in the vehicle. A 15-year-old was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to the incident report. The stop was reportedly initiated when the teen was seen not wearing a seatbelt. The motorist was also reportedly driving between 55-60 mph in the left lane of 70 mph zone, forcing drivers to pass on the right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.