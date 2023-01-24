A large sum of cash was recently taken from a pharmacy in West Jackson.
According to a report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), $2,772 was stolen from the Hwy. 124 location after it was placed on a counter.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 10:47 pm
Employees suspected two men, who each purchased four $500 gift cards from the store, of the theft.
One employee reportedly put the cash on the counter while attempting to open a cash drawer. Employees said they believed that’s when the men took the money.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•suicide threats on McEver Lane where a woman said her mother had suicidal thoughts. Her mother told the responding deputy that she didn’t want to harm herself.
•information on Jaxco Junction where students reportedly made threats.
•juvenile issue on Michigan Circle where a female reportedly called 911 and told dispatch she “would rather die” than remain at home with her parents. The juvenile later told a deputy that she was upset but did not want to harm herself.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a deputy responded to a report of a person possibly struck by a vehicle. The deputy found a man on the ground and checked his pulse. The man immediately became alert and explained that he’d been drinking.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. to a burglary where Hoschton police arrived and took over the scene.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a man reported an incident between his son and another student.
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman argued with her mother and her mother’s husband over a phone bill payment.
•harassing communications and threats on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man told a deputy that his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend threatened to “put him on the ground” and “whoop his a—.” The man was heavily intoxicated, according to the report.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a woman reported an incident between her daughter and another student at Jackson County High School.
