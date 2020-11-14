Hall County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division deputies seized an estimated $330,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop on Thursday, Nov. 12, in the Oakwood area.
Agents with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) responded to the stop at the intersection of Poplar Springs Fork and Bolding Road and arrested both vehicle occupants at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Miguel Angel Guzman-Abarca, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, and Miguel Angel Cadena-Pacheco, 38, of Gainesville, are charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.
Deputies found approximately 1,300 grams or 1.3 kilos of methamphetamine and just under 700 grams of heroin in the vehicle. In addition to the drugs, deputies also confiscated roughly $1,500 cash.
Agents transported both men to the Hall County Jail following the arrests.
The case remains under investigation by the MANS Unit.
