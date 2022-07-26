A woman told Braselton police that over $6,000 of fraudulent charges were made from her bank account after viewing a rental home on Walnut Woods Dr.
The woman said she found the residence on Facebook Marketplace and made phone contact with a man who claimed to be the property owner.
She reportedly paid a $225 application fee through an app and was provided an access code to view the home. After viewing the home, she said she received emails from her bank about charges to her account and noticed that over $6,000 was missing from the account.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•harassment on Hwy. 53 where an adult male reportedly made comments to a juvenile female about his sexual activities and asked her about her sexual activity.
•domestic disturbance on Rushmore Circle where a man was reportedly intoxicated and threatened to commit suicide with a firearm. The man later told police that he was OK and did not want to kill himself. He reportedly left with emergency medical staff workers to seek a mental health evaluation.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a Gwinnett County detective was reportedly investigating a stolen vehicle from his jurisdiction. The responding officer could not locate the detective but did confirm that the vehicle, a 2021 Kia Stinger, was stolen.
•domestic disturbance on Lexington Way where a man said he got into an argument when his wife accused him of having a female’s deodorant in his car. The man said the woman attempted to reach into his pockets for his car keys during the argument. He said he pulled away from her several times and told her to stop touching him. Police were called out to the residence three days later, according to a separate incident report, after the man put up cameras in the home. The woman asked police if the installation of those cameras was against the law, to which she was told it was not in one’s own residence.
•driving under the influence on Spout Springs Rd. where a drunk driver nearly collided with a Braselton patrol vehicle. The officer driving the patrol vehicle initiated a traffic stop after the near-accident but called Gwinnett police to the scene due to the incident occurring in their jurisdiction. The man reportedly smelled like alcohol and slurred his speech, according to the report. A Gwinnett officer determined the man to be intoxicated and arrested him.
•attempted suicide on Mulberry Park Dr. where a woman reportedly overdosed on oxycodone. The woman was alert while talking to police and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton by a medical unit, according to the incident report.
•forgery on Frances St. where a woman said someone attempted to cash two checks from her check book, totaling over $1,600, after her purse was stolen in Atlanta.
•mental subject on Hwy. 211 where a man reportedly threatened to commit suicide with a firearm. When located by police the man said he’d had thoughts of killing himself but did not have a gun and asked to go to the hospital. While police talked to the man, an officer saw a wax-like substance in his vehicle, according to the incident report. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed THC wax, marijuana, two grinders, rolling trays and a digital scale. The man was not placed under arrest for the contraband after police determined that he needed to receive a further mental evaluation, according to the report. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton by police.
•drug investigation on I-85 North where a driver pulled over for a headlight violation admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver was reportedly cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and the headlight violation.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported to Baselton police were:
•Jessica Leigh Czentnar, 52, 480 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — aggressive driving and simple battery. Czentnar was arrested after she reportedly exited her vehicle and hit a female driver on the arm with a sandal during a road rage incident. The reported incident occurred after the other driver entered into Czentnar’s lane of travel to maneuver around vehicles parked along the side of Broadmoor Dr. Czentnar reportedly flagged down the other driver and struck the woman on her left arm with a sandal and left the scene. When located by police, Czentnar said the other driver nearly struck her head on. Czentnar denied that a physical alteration occurred but was arrested after a witness reportedly verified that she struck the other driver, according to the police report.
•Savanna Grace Crisler, 23, 6463 Whitebeam Trail, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol. Crisler was arrested following a report that she was slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle with a blown-out tire and then drove the vehicle in the neighborhood. An officer made contact with Crisler and reportedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol on her. She refused to perform a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report.
