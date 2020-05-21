Braselton authorities recently arrested a man for marijuana after a concerned citizen stopped the vehicle.
Rene Miranda, 56, 1225 Victron Dr., Hoschton, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
A concerned citizen stopped Miranda who almost struck mailboxes and was "all over" the roadway.
When Braselton Police Department officers arrived, they said it was clear the man was not wearing any pants or underwear, but had on a yellow rain coat and hat. It also appeared he was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Officers asked where Miranda's license and pants were, which he said were in the back seat in a bag. While searching for his license, officers found two marijuana cigarettes. They later found five bags of marijuana and a glass pipe. In total, the marijuana was estimated to weigh about 60 grams.
On the way to the jail, officers said Miranda appeared a little confused and coughed, but it wasn't constant or raspy.
Officers were later notified that Miranda was showing signs of COVID-19, so the officer cleaned gear and the patrol car.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Jack Daniel Mays, 37, 3478 Pierce Dr., Gainesville — criminal trespass. Mays was reported for panhandling for money. He had been criminally trespassed from the convenience store where he was located and was arrested.
•Kimberly Vasquez, 19, 4660 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding in a work zone; reckless driving; and open container violation. Vasquez was stopped for driving 91-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. When officers approached, she was fumbling in her purse. An open container of alcohol had spilled inside of it. When she handed officers her driver's license, it was soaked in alcohol. Officers also saw marijuana debris in plain view and she later handed over a blunt. "A search of her purse revealed a small plastic bag of marijuana floating in the spilled alcoholic beverage that had filled her purse," according to the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•miscellaneous on Sports Club Dr. where officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had broken into Chateau Elan. The registered owner was contacted and said the vehicle had been stolen.
•financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 211 where a man used a church credit card to book two hotel rooms. He never showed up for the reservations.
•theft by conversion over $1,500 on Liberty Park Dr. where a woman reported a friend made $9,500 worth of charges on her account. The complainant had authorized the woman to use the credit card to pay bills while she was out of town, but there were numerous other charges made on the card.
•miscellaneous report on Cody Dr. where an employee was found kneeling on the bathroom floor, snorting an unknown substance off the toilet. The man also had a baggie containing blue pill fragments and a rolled dollar bill.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Lexington Way where a woman argued with her husband about his drinking. When the woman was putting their children to bed, the man reportedly grabbed one of them and put them in the shower. When the mother grabbed the child back from him, he allegedly pushed her into a wall, so she slapped him in the face and bit him in order to get the child back. The man didn't want to speak with officers and denied any physical altercation. He left the residence for the night.
•suspicious activity on Rivermoore Dr. where two women reported a vehicle with two older men followed them to three restaurants and continued following them home. The suspects' vehicle drove slowly by the complainants' house. The two women called their parents, who contacted 911. The vehicle was caught on camera.
•burglary and theft by taking over $500 on Broadmoor Dr. where someone took a mantel and trim from a residence.
•theft by deception on New Liberty Way where a woman paid a man $18,500 for home renovations. The work took significantly longer than expected and the woman wasn't pleased with the work, saying her house is "not livable." She said the man hasn't finished the job and won't return her phone calls. Officers spoke with the man, who said nothing the woman had said was factual. He said he'd spoken with the woman's husband, who was happy with the work and that they planned to return to the residence to finish the job.
•contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Summerall Cir. where a man let a juvenile use a standard nicotine vape.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding in a work zone on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 87-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. They smelled marijuana and the driver was cited after handing over the substance.
•animal complaint on Old Winder Hwy. where a woman reported a dog came out of a fence alongside a sidewalk and bit her, causing an open wound. EMS officials said she needed stitches. This was the second time the man's dog had escaped and bit someone.
•damage to property on Sienna Valley Dr. where someone hit a mailbox and left.
•miscellaneous report on Nutall Oak Dr. where a woman said it appeared someone had tampered with her mail that included tax return forms. Nothing was taken, but the woman feared someone may have taken photos of her information.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Loowit Falls Way where a man and his son argued over the son's behavior.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Bakers Farm Cir. where a man and his stepson argued about food. The stepson reportedly got into the stepfather's face, and the stepfather reportedly pushed him back.
•indecent exposure on Spout Springs Rd. where a man reported a store employee who appeared to be masturbating while watching a video. The employee said he was fixing his sweatpants. The employee had been sent home before officers arrived.
•theft by taking up to $500 on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man reported his firearm was stolen from a friend's vehicle.
