A recent party on Osprey Overlook Dr. reportedly prompted multiple disturbance calls and visits from law enforcement.
According to an incident report filed by the Braselton Police Department, the party generated six noise complaints and four responses from officers. During Braselton police’s final response, county units were called for backup due to several people yelling and cursing at each other at the scene.
Several partygoers reportedly told the officers they couldn’t shut the party down, while a male accused the officers of being racist.
Most partygoers had left when county units arrived, while others apologized for the noise level, according to the incident report.
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•criminal damage on Jackson Ave. where a juvenile reportedly destroyed his foster parent’s flower bed following an argument over taking his medication. He told the responding officer that the damage to the flower bed was “payback.” The foster parent said the juvenile threatened to kill her and her family. She told a Department of Family and Children Services worker she did not want the juvenile back at her residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Golf Club Dr. where a man said a former client hit a golf ball which struck the driver’s side of his company vehicle, damaging a door and mirror. The former client initially said he’d cover the cost of repairs but has reportedly been uncooperative.
•information on Sienna Valley Dr. where a woman reportedly suffered a mental health crisis. The woman, a tenant living in an in-law suite, was “acting crazy” and attempted to enter the landlord’s portion of a residence. She also reportedly was talking with people who were not there. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for further evaluation.
•information on Liberty Church Rd. where a driver reportedly failed to obey an officer’s command to stop making a turn and almost caused an accident.
•information on Green Grass Ct. where a woman said her ex-fiancé planted an air tag inside her vehicle to track her location. The woman said her ex was arrested the previous week for sexual battery against her daughter. She also said her ex recently placed tracker apps on her phone.
•simple battery on Hwy. 124 where a man said his girlfriend punched him in the face twice during an argument. He said his girlfriend had previously abused him, showing scars where she allegedly bit and stabbed him in the kidney. The police report noted no bruising or swelling consistent with a blunt-force strike. According to the report, police made no arrest due to a lack of probable cause.
•battery and cruelty to children on Bald Cypress Dr. where an arrest warrant was obtained for a juvenile who reportedly punched his mother in the forehead and pulled her hair. The alleged attack reportedly occurred in front of a child.
