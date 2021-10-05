A Peachtree City man was booked on multiple drug charges recently after a traffic stop on I-85 for speeding.
Samuel Michael Carlson, 21, 709 Water Wood Bend, Peachtree City, was arrested by Braselton police after an assortment of drugs were reportedly found on him and in his vehicle. He faces charges of methamphetamine possession, three counts of possession of a Schedule I and II substance, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, driving with an expired license, open container and speeding.
According to the arrest report, an officer smelled both marijuana and alcohol coming from Carlson’s vehicle during the traffic stop. A search of Carlson reportedly revealed a small, green baggie containing what was believed to be cocaine. A bag of marijuana was later found in Carlson's jacket pocket, according to the report. A reported search of the vehicle revealed a metal grinder, two bags of mushrooms, three bags containing what was believed to be methamphetamine, one bag containing what was suspected to be cocaine and one bag containing five pills believed to be MDMA, according to the report. A cold, open beer can and a digital scale were also reportedly found.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Marquan Jaquese Cobb, 29, 700 Preston Glen Circle Apt. 208, Canton — driving under the influence of alcohol; standing, stopping, parking prohibited. Cobb was reportedly asleep in the drivers' seats of his vehicle at a traffic light on Hwy. 211 and had to be woken by officers. An officer smelled alcohol on Cobb’s breath and administered a field sobriety test, which Cobb reportedly failed. Cobb refused to provide a voluntary breath sample, according to the arrest report.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•suspicious activity on White Spruce Ave. where a woman said a man, who was convicted of molesting her when she was 15, followed her home from a gas station. She said the man, who’d reportedly been released from jail recently, spotted her at the gas station and asked if she remembered him. The woman said she did not respond and left the area in her vehicle. On her drive home, she reportedly saw the man following her. The woman said she arrived home and sat parked inside her driveway, hoping he would leave, but the man remained parked on the street in his truck, according to the incident report. The woman said she then ran into her home. She said she later looked outside her window and saw the man had left. The woman was told she could file a temporary protective order against the man in the jurisdiction of his residence.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman was reportedly talking to herself. The woman appeared to be suffering from a mental illness according to the incident report, but refused medical help. She, however, was sent for a mental-health evaluation and was transported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
•shoplifting on Spout Springs Rd. where a man admitted to stealing a can of compressed air, which he was seen huffing. The man’s pupils were reportedly dilated. A store worker reportedly witnessed him steal the compressed air. The man was inspected by emergency medical technicians. Although EMTs said the man was OK, he still requested transport to the hospital. He was issued a citation for shoplifting and trespassing and was barred from the store.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a moving truck reportedly struck and damaged a gate at a storage facility. The owner of the moving company denied that his vehicle caused the damage.
•theft on I-85 where a man said someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle, which had been left along the interstate after breaking down.
•possession of marijuana and speeding on I-85 where a woman was cited for the infractions during a traffic stop. The woman was pulled over after driving 96 mph, according to the incident report. Marijuana was reportedly found following a search of the vehicle.
