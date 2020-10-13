A Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy recently observed a pedestrian-involved accident.
According to the report, the deputy was driving down Hwy. 53 towards Dollar General in Hoschton behind a Toyota Camry. A garbage truck was sitting in the median. Officers saw a man in dark clothing leap in front of the Camry, which struck the man.
The deputy requested EMS and the Georgia State Patrol.
The pedestrian was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•death investigation (non-murder) on Lingerfelt Ln.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Founders Hope Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•two reports of damage to vehicle on Josh Pirkle Rd. where two patrol vehicles were damaged after running over a pothole. Both deputies couldn't swerve to avoid the pothole due to oncoming traffic.
•criminal damage and theft by taking on Sinclair Cir. where someone entered a job site and stole several items, including a motor attached to an air compressor, the compressor and a water pump. A compactor was also damaged.
•suspicious activity on Charlie cooper Rd. where a woman found a crossbow bolt at a horse rescue facility. She didn't think anyone had tried to harm the animals.
•terroristic threats and acts on Taylor Dr. where a woman reported a man said he was going to kill her and her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail where a homeless man was found sleeping in his car.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a vehicle damaged her fence.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a disgruntled fired employee refused to leave a business.
•terroristic threats and acts on Cooper Bridge Rd. where brothers argued over tin roofing and one of them reportedly said, "If you call the police, I'll kill you."
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers forced a locked door open to allow EMS to get to a woman who had fallen and was bleeding from her arm.
•damage to property on Walnut Rd. where a vehicle damaged another while backing up.
•theft by deception on Emma Cir. where a man said he paid someone $5,000 to construct a driveway, but the man didn't show up and quit taking his calls.
•financial transaction card theft on Hawthorn Way where a woman reported $5,000 was taken from her bank account.
•information and violation of a family violence order on West Jefferson St. where a woman reported her husband violated a family violence order by contact her. The woman had also noticed gas was missing from her vehicle and things were thrown on it. She also reported her dog barked during the night and she suspected it was due to her husband.
•information on Country Ridge Dr. where a man reported someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration called him and said his Social Security Number had been flagged for making false claims and they would take out a warrant if he didn't pay. Officers advised the man that the SSA did not issue warrants and that he should block the numbers.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers checked on an elderly woman who was OK.
•agency assist on Freedom Pkwy. where officers responded after a vehicle struck another. The GSP was called to perform field sobriety tests on one of the drivers.
•theft by extortion on Amaranth Trail where a man video chatted nude with a woman and she later demanded payment or she'd post the pictures online.
•information on Hwy. 124 where someone found a case containing a spoon, scissors and syringes.
•dispute on First St. where a man got into an argument with a tree service employee for blocking the roadway. The complainant said the worker yelled and cursed at him and refused to move. The issue was ultimately resolved and the worker was fired.
•information on Creek Side Dr. where a woman thought her ex-boyfriend followed her and she feared he would harm her.
•information on McNeal Rd. where officers did a welfare check on a woman after she called 911.
