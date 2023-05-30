A West Jackson man was about to pay a fraudulent $1,450 through a gas station Bitcoin machine until someone using the kiosk before him told him he was being scammed.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said someone claiming to work for the Jackson County court system called him and told him to pay a $1,450 fine for failing to appear in court.
The man said the caller told him to deposit the money into a Bitcoin kiosk at a gas station on Jesse Jewell Pkwy. in Gainesville.
The man said he arrived at the gas station but hung up on the caller after a person using the Bitcoin machine in front of him told him he was being scammed.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO include:
•agency assist on I-85 where a deputy responded to a dispute between two truck drivers. The Georgia State Patrol reportedly took over the scene.
•missing person on Prestwick Dr. where an 80-year-old woman reportedly walked out of a living room and has not been seen since. The woman reportedly left a note that she was returning home to Tennessee with a friend. According to the incident report, the woman was recently diagnosed with early signs of dementia.
•burglary on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her trail camera was taken after seeing footage man on the trail camera earlier.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man, who reportedly has a history of mental issues, said someone working on the property is killing trees.
•entering an automobile on Manor Lake Circle where a woman said someone broke her vehicle’s passenger window and stole a backpack from the vehicle.
•reckless driving on Hwy. 124 where a man said a driver pulled through a parking spot at a supermarket, struck his vehicle and drug it about six feet. The driver reportedly begged the man not to call law enforcement because he was drunk and a habitual offender. The driver reportedly left the scene, leaving his identification behind.
•locked vehicle on Salt Lake Lane where a toddler was reportedly locked inside a car. Fire personnel used a lock kit to open the vehicle, and the child was deemed OK by personnel on the scene.
•entering an automobile on Davenport Rd. where a man said someone took approximately $400 worth of tools from his truck. The man also said someone entered his car and took some change and envelopes that contained bills.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported several tools missing from his shop. The man said someone came by his shop to talk with him, accompanied by an individual he did not know. He said video footage showed the other individual remove several drills and a diagnostic computer and put them in the vehicle of the man who’d come by to talk.
•damage to a vehicle on Guy Maddox Rd. where a woman said her car was vandalized while left at a shop for an extended period for repairs. The woman said she’d been unable to reach the shop owner since May 1, so she went to the shop to check on the vehicle. She said someone cut out the car’s wiring and removed part of the motor. She estimated the cost of repairs at $3,000.
•entering an automobile on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man said someone stole his Ruger pistol from his vehicle.
•theft on Pocket Rd. where a man said someone stole his utility trailer while parked at his son’s house.
•theft on Tom White Rd. where someone attempted to load 21 rolls of TPO membrane into a trailer and steal them. The theft was reportedly unsuccessful, as the trailer was stuck in mud.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where two small children were reportedly left unattended in a supermarket parking lot. The children’s mother reportedly returned to the vehicle while a deputy was en route to the location.
