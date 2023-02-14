A man at a Freedom Pkwy. address said a person claiming to work for the FBI accused him, via email, of sending nude photos “all over the country.”
According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, he said the person threatened to arrest him but could help him “get out of it” if he sent $800 via PayPal or Cashapp.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•juvenile issue on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said his grandson went missing after threatening to run away. The man later learned that the boy had gotten a ride with his grandmother.
•juvenile issue on Walnut Ridge Dr. where a woman said a neighborhood boy chased her son and other kids and said, "you're dead," before showing them a pocket knife. The neighborhood boy's mother said her son did not have a knife.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a couple reportedly argued in a parking lot.
•financial transaction card fraud on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said someone used two of her debit cards to make multiple transactions.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a person reported yelling coming from a residence where three men live.
•dispute on E.G. Barnett Rd. where a woman reportedly refused to let her grandson leave a residence with his parents.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said a driver struck her vehicle and drove away without providing his insurance information.
•theft on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said someone scammed her into paying $2,000 for a purse she never received. She said a Virginia woman contacted her via Instagram about buying the bag. When the woman said she was concerned about being scammed, the other woman promised she wasn't scamming her.
•information on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said a man claiming to work for Publisher's Clearing House told her she'd won money but required a payment to receive the winnings. The man told her to purchase $500 worth of green dot cards. The woman said she attempted to buy the cards, but they were unavailable at the store. After visiting the Publisher's Clearing House website, she determined the call to be a scam.
•agency assist on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said her son took 37 Prozac in a suicide attempt.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a woman said she saw someone looking through her windows.
•mental subject on Crest Club Dr. where a man with dementia reportedly became irate and threw items. He reportedly stuck his wife, but a deputy found no injury. A caseworker arrived on the scene, and the deputy transported the man to the hospital via a 10-13 order.
