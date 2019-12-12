A Braselton pharmacy was recently broken into.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for an alarm Nov. 30 at the Old Winder Hwy. location.
They noticed the front door had been forced open and items were tossed around inside. The front desk was in disarray, the computer monitor was hanging off the counter and loose change was found on the floor.
A door to a back room had also been forced open.
When officers were attempting to track down the building owner, they learned another pharmacy had also been broken into in Gwinnett County.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•agency assist on Hwy. 211 where officers assisted Barrow County EMS with a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital.
•runaway on Spout Springs Rd. where a juvenile left a Braselton business and walked home.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Loowit Falls Way where a man and his mother-in-law got into an argument and the man forced her to leave. The man agreed to leave the residence for the night.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Alderbook Trace where neighbors argued after one of their dogs got loose in the other's yard. The complainant said he told the woman to "keep her d**n dog out of his yard" and that she pushed him when he tried to run the dog out of the yard. But the woman said the man told her he was "going to kick the f*****g s**t out of that dog," and she stepped between them when he went after the dog. She said he ran into her while running after the dog.
•domestic disturbance/dispute and disorderly conduct on Summerall Cir. where a couple argued and the man reportedly got upset. He allegedly cursed and yelled in the house when the woman wouldn't let him use the phone and later grabbed a phone, left the house and walked through the subdivision yelling. He ran when officers arrived at the residence, but ultimately calmed down and was taken to a family member's house.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 211 where a vehicle caught fire. The driver was OK.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Walnut Woods Dr. where family members got into an argument. A man reportedly threw a beer on his mother and her husband tried to separate them with a broom. The son told officers the man hit him with the broom. Officers couldn't determine a primary aggressor and they all agreed to separate for the evening.
•speeding in a work zone and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 80-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone and smelled and saw marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver was cited after handing over the substance.
•entering auto on Perimeter Cir. where surveillance video captured several people walking around a property, attempting to enter the vehicles.
•entering auto on Pleasant Oak Dr. where someone entered a vehicle, but nothing was taken.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a truck damaged a wall.
•felony theft by taking on Broadmoor Dr. where someone stole an air conditioning unit.
•speeding in a work zone, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving over 80-mph in a 60-mph work zone and the driver pulled over on the left side of the road. Officers smelled marijuana inside and the driver was cited after officers found the substance.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Marvin Marquez, 30, 1486 Dunburi Dr., Norcross — giving false information and warrant. Officers were first called for a possible fight and Marquez gave officers three different names. When his true identity was confirmed, officers learned he had a warrant.
•Sarah Ann Bell, 54, 1900 Henderson Falls Way, Braselton — obstruction of a 911 call and battery. Bell and a man reportedly got into an argument and she allegedly hit him in the back multiple times. When the man tried to call the police, Bell allegedly knocked the phone out of his hand. Bell denied making physical contact with the man, but he had visible injuries.
