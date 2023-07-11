Braselton police arrested two South Carolina women reportedly in possession of fentanyl pills, cocaine and methamphetamine after encountering them at a Hwy. 211 gas station after hours.
Khalin Jean Howe, 32, 776 Montgomery Dr., Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Erica Jennings, 1156 Steele Meadow Dr., Fort Mill, South Carolina, were booked for possession of a Schedule I, II substance and possession of drug-related objects.
Police made the arrests after a search of Howe’s vehicle reportedly uncovered 26 fentanyl pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and 12 hypodermic needles. According to the arrest report, officers also found a hypodermic needle on Jennings.
Howe’s vehicle was searched after an officer reportedly saw Howe and Jennings parked at a gas station after hours and approached them due to a history of burglaries at the location.
According to the arrest report, an officer deployed the department’s drug-detection K9 based on Howe’s and Jennings’ behavior while answering questions and Howe telling the officer that both were recovering fentanyl addicts.
Howe also told police that she and Jennings are on felony probation for drug charges.
OTHER ARRESTSOther recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Na’brendyn Zacamren Harper, 17, 2661 Bald Cypress Dr., Braselton — giving false information and false crime report. Harper was arrested for falsely claiming a gun was pulled on him and giving a false name, according to the police report. Harper, a male, reportedly told police his name was “Brittany Parker” and said his mother waved a gun at him after he snuck a male into their house. Two juveniles at the home said they had no knowledge of a gun being pulled, while Harper’s mother said no weapon was drawn on her son.
•Iesha Maureen Daniels, 32, 4537 Thompson Mill Rd., Decatur — bench warrant, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), improper display of license plate, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and suspended or revoked driver’s license. An officer pulled Daniels over for reportedly driving without a license plate and took her into custody after discovering an arrest warrant for her out of Clayton County. Cocaine residue and a bag of marijuana were reportedly found in her purse during a vehicle search. Daniels said a drug user had previously ridden in her car and denied knowledge of the cocaine. Daniels’ husband said Daniels uses cocaine. He denied knowledge of the substance but said the marijuana in the vehicle belonged to him and his wife.
•Cheyne Carlyle Gadson, 42, 7661 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton — reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions. Police arrested Gadson for reportedly striking mailboxes and trashcans with his vehicle and almost hitting pedestrians. According to the report, an officer found Gadson at his home intoxicated and observed damage to his vehicle. Since the officer did not see Gadson driving, he was not charged with driving under the influence.
INCIDENTSRecent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•death investigation on Henderson Falls Way where a woman with multiple health problems was reportedly found unresponsive.
•damage to property on Democracy Dr. where a woman said a man began roof work on her home that she hadn’t authorized and damaged the roof while working on it. The woman said she’ll continue attempts to contact the man to have him pay for the repairs.
•criminal trespass on Village Way where a man reportedly soliciting money in front of a store for an hour and a half was barred from the location.
•domestic disturbance on Golden Eagle Pkwy. where a woman said she and a friend fought, but she refused to identify the friend.
•domestic dispute on Wayside Terrace where a man said a woman threw shoes on the front porch and yelled. The woman, however, said she placed the shoes in a shoe rack, and the man came out onto the porch and yelled.
•suspicious activity on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said she received a text from a spa for a services review despite her having never been a customer of the spa.
•battery on Sahale Falls Dr. where two sisters reportedly fought during a discussion of their uncle’s death. One sister reportedly struck the other sister with an open-palm strike to the upper body. The other sister reportedly grabbed a pot and hit her sister on the wrist with it. The sister who was struck with the pot didn’t seek to press charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.