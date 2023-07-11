Police badge

Braselton police arrested two South Carolina women reportedly in possession of fentanyl pills, cocaine and methamphetamine after encountering them at a Hwy. 211 gas station after hours.

Khalin Jean Howe, 32, 776 Montgomery Dr., Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Erica Jennings, 1156 Steele Meadow Dr., Fort Mill, South Carolina, were booked for possession of a Schedule I, II substance and possession of drug-related objects.

