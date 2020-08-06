Braselton police were recently called for a dispute that started over social distancing.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the incident at a supermarket on Hwy. 211.
One of the alleged victims said she was standing in line at the deli when a woman began standing too close to her. She asked the woman to step back and an altercation pursued.
The suspect reportedly told the victim that she would "beat her a--" then waved in the woman's hair, touching her hair in the process.
An employee who tried to intervene said the woman also threatened to "beat her a--."
The alleged suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft on Napa Ridge Rd. where a John Deere mini-excavator was missing from a construction site.
•simple battery, criminal damage and theft by taking on Silk Tree Pt. where officers were called for a domestic disturbance between a juvenile and parent. The two argued about the juvenile having a snack. The juvenile reportedly shattered a glass and punched holes in a wall and pushed the parent after she removed a television from the juvenile's room. The juvenile also reportedly made $270 worth of unauthorized online purchases using the parent's debit card. Officers transported the juvenile to a Regional Youth Detention Center.
•harassment on Lincoln Ln. where someone called a woman, accusing her of Social Security fraud. The caller made several threats about sharing her information and finding the woman.
•fraud on Democracy Dr. where a man reported two fraudulent charges on his credit card account.
•runaway on Reisling Dr. where a woman reported her daughter was missing after she left with a friend. She said the daughter had been with her boyfriend and she was concerned because a family member said they were using drugs.
•information on Hwy. 53 where officers gave a man a ride to a local convenience store and the man left his phone in the patrol car.
•damage to property on Ascot Way where a tractor-trailer caused $3,000 worth of damage to landscaping.
•damage to property on I-85 where a tractor-trailer lost a tire and that tire struck another vehicle, causing damage.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported her rental car was stolen from a convenience store.
•theft on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman reported someone took $200 from her purse and she later noticed fraudulent charges on her financial accounts.
•criminal damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where neighborhood gates were reportedly damaged by "young suspects" going to a party.
•entering auto on Rivermoore Dr. where someone entered a vehicle and took $200.
•information on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman went to a business to get something notarized. The man inside said he didn't have time. He said the woman became mouthy and said she was going to post about the business on social media, so he told her to leave. The woman said the man told her to "get the f--- out of his store."
•information on Hwy. 53 where juveniles said a truck drove past their golf cart and yelled obscenities and flirtatious comments at them.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson — disorderly conduct. Trammell was reportedly irate and disorderly at a convenience store. He continued to be aggressive when officers arrived and screamed and pushed against officers while attempting to get closer to his family members. A family member later reported Trammell had pushed her several times and caused bruising to her ribs.
•Jeramie Okeith Douglas, 28, 2370 Cabe Rd., Clover, S.C., and Dwayne Fitzgerald Sims Jr., 26, 2009 Doby Dr., Rock Hill, S.C. — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug-related objects. The two were stopped in a vehicle traveling 86 miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and they later found the substance. In the trunk, officers found a bag with a large amount of money, along with a handgun and packaging labels for the sale of marijuana. Both of them also had large amounts of money in their pants' pockets. Douglas and Sims both claimed possession of the firearm and both had previous felony convictions.
•Xavier Jeremiah Wright, 19, 3000 Garden District Dr., Simpsonville, S.C. — possession of a controlled substance; Calvin Lamont Wright, 21, 3020 Garden District Dr., Simpsonville, S.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and Jamiere De Smith, 21, 603 Plum Hill Way, Simpsonville, S.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding; reckless driving; and following too closely. The three were stopped in a vehicle that was traveling 95-mph in a 70-mph zone. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Inside, officers found a pipe containing suspected THC wax. They later found a plastic bag containing three jars that each contained marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.