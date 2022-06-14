Braselton police and other law enforcement officers reportedly forced their way into a Meadow Park residence and held two women at gunpoint while assisting Jackson County units in response to a reported stabbing.
According to the incident report, a man with injuries to both arms was seen by officers through the residence’s living room and dining room windows. A woman was reportedly seen walking in the living room while another woman was seen on the phone.
Law enforcement officials reportedly forced their way into the home through the backdoor of the residence after occupants of the home refused to answer the door.
Once inside, officers reportedly held the women at gunpoint and removed them from the house. The man with the reported injuries left the home through the basement but was secured by law enforcement officers, according to the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to Braselton police include:
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and driving without a valid driver’s license on I-85 where a driver was cited for the license violation and a passenger was cited for having marijuana in the vehicle, according to the incident report.
•following too closely and marijuana possession (less than one ounce) on I-85 where a motorist was cited for the violations following a traffic stop. The driver was reportedly pulled over for weaving in and out of traffic.
•identity theft on I-85 where a man said someone used his name during a traffic stop. The unknown person had been issued three citations but did not appear for the court date, leading to the issuing of a bench warrant. The complainant, who lives in North Carolina, provided identification to the Braselton Municipal Court, proving he was not the driver involved in the traffic stop. The bench warrant was canceled, according to the incident report.
•criminal intrusion on property on Silk Tree Pointe where neighbors reportedly got into an argument when one neighbor washed a boat near the property line.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a woman said her mentally unstable son’s medication was stolen. The woman said her son was with a man who seized the medication and told him to get out of the vehicle.
•entering auto on Yoshino Cherry Ln. where a man said a handgun was taken from his vehicle while parked at a parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
ARRESTS
•James Anthony Smith, 3694 Plainview Rd., Maysville — speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude, open container and use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle. Smith was arrested for reportedly failing to pull over after speeding on the interstate. His vehicle was reportedly stopped with a rolling road block by an officer.
•Brigham Alexander Harmon, 31, 101 Lakeview Dr., Auburn — public intoxication. Harmon was reportedly being asked to leave a bar by staff workers and was said to be sitting on nearby construction equipment. He was arrested after reportedly refusing to answer an officer’s questions.
•Jerrius Antwan Coachman, 18, 142 Flint River Rd., Jonesboro — possession of marijuana and theft. Coachman was arrested after reportedly being found with a large amount of marijuana and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. Coachman was a passenger in the vehicle. Another passenger was reportedly cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce).
•Javier Enrique Camargo Martinez, 52, 1829 Madrid Falls, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol and suspended driver’s license. Martinez was pulled over and arrested after an officer received an alert for an intoxicated motorist driving “all over the roadway” on Hwy. 211.
