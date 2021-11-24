A man recently said empty bottles of vodka and beer were thrown over the fence of his Trellis Way residence and caused damage to the cover of his pool — an act he suspected was possibly carried out by teen as a form of retaliation.
The man said the vodka bottle broke and then cut the pool cover. He said he was unsure yet if the broken glass damaged the pool liner.
The man suspected juveniles to be responsible, explaining that his wife teaches at an area school and recently had a few students removed from that school.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
·theft and unlawful activities on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man said someone dumped trash on his property and stole a metal shed from the location. The man said he suspects the brother of the former owner of the property, who he said was disgruntled with being forced to move, to be responsible for both the dumping and theft.
·agency assist on Hwy. 53 to a possible overdose where a man was breathing but reportedly “turning purple.” The man, who had a pulse, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
·animal dispute on Walnut St. where a man reportedly threatened to shoot a neighbor’s dog if it returned to his property.
·theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a fence to a storage facility was cut and three catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from vehicles at the location. Two saw blades and a pair of pliers were left at the scene, according to the incident report.
·animal complaint on River Chase where a large pig was roaming the area and had damaged a person’s front yard, according to an incident report. A woman later claimed the pig.
·hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said the driver of a tractor trailer sideswiped his vehicle on the driver’s side, breaking the rearview mirror and causing damage along the length of his vehicle. The man recorded the tractor trailer’s tag number, according to the incident report.
·damage to property on Old Collins Rd. where a man said a Jackson County School System bus driver struck his mailbox and did not stop.
·agency assist on Old Victron School Rd. where a deputy responded at the request of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department to an accident scene in which multiple occupants were entrapped.
·animal complaint on Springfield Ln. where a cow was reported in the roadway.
·suicide threats on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman said her mother threatened to kill herself. The woman’s mother, however, denied wanting to commit suicide or harm herself. She also refused transport to the hospital, according to the incident report.
·suspicious activity and loitering on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man showed up at a woman’s house reportedly looking for his grandmother’s residence. The man was later located at the entrance to a subdivision on Wehunt Rd., where he told a deputy he was walking from Winder to Gainesville. The deputy suspected the man had a mental health issue and gave him a courtesy ride to the Clarke County line where he would be in closer proximity to a family member, according to the incident report.
·dispute on Hensley Ln. where a man and a dump truck driver reportedly got into a verbal altercation over the man parking his vehicle at the entrance of a subdivision under construction. The man said the driver yelled at him and his wife, claimed to be a law enforcement officer, threatened to arrest them and made a “racial-gang comment” toward him. The dump truck driver denied claiming he was a law enforcement officer and said the vehicle was blocking the entrance. He also accused the man of making gang gestures award him.
