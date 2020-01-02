The Hall County Optimist Club recently gave the Hall County Sheriff’s Office an opportunity to help them in their mission to give back to the community.
Club leaders, including President Linda Brown and Board of Directors member Joyce Cantrell, reached out to Sheriff Gerald Couch with the idea of providing coats to less-fortunate children. HCSO School Resource Officers (SROs) scrambled to identify children in need of coats at a few elementary schools in the Hall County School District.
With names in hand on Tuesday, Dec. 17, SROs, Sheriff’s Office ADVANCE Deputies, Sheriff Couch and friends from the Club went coat shopping at Walmart in Oakwood. Store Front End Coach Latika Richardson organized the shopping experience with Customer Service Associate Reana Dover and Apparel Associate Gracey Midkiff all helping the team find the correct sizes.
In all, the club and its community partners were able to purchase 36 jackets for SROs to deliver to students ahead of the holidays. Walmart kicked in a gift card to assist.
"Although the effort helped children, the shopping team had a good time getting into the Christmas spirit," organizers state.
