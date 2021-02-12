Hall County has reported a positive case of rabies in the South Hall area.
According to a news release, there was contact between a rabid raccoon and a dog on Chatuge Dr., in Buford. The raccoon was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab-Virology Section and animal control was notified Feb. 11 that the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.
Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours, call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter, located at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville, for $10, though appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 678-450-1587.
