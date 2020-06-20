Hall County authorities have confirmed a case of rabies in the Flowery Branch area.
The rabid raccoon made contact with a dog in the 5400 block of Amber Cove Way in the Flowery Branch area.
The raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab-Virology Section in Decatur. On June 19, Hall County Animal Control was advised that the raccoon was positive for rabies. This is the sixth confirmed case of rabies for 2020 in Hall County.
Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens are reminded that many forms of business, including online payments, tag renewals and more can be conducted online. A list of contacts for specific departments is available, should residents have any questions about what business can or cannot be done via telephone, email or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.