A heated confrontation recently broke out in a Spout Springs Rd. grocery store, which included the use of a racial slur, a bag of flour being thrown, eggs being broken and a hot drink being poured down a man’s back, according to a report filed by Braselton police.
No arrests were made during the altercation.
A Black woman told police the incident started when a white man reportedly bumped into her daughter with an electric shopping buggy while attempting to pass them in an aisle. The woman said she told the man “excuse you,” to which he reportedly responded, “Get out of my f---ing way you n------.”
A heated exchange then ensued, including the use of food and drink items, according to the report. The woman said she opened a bag of flour and dumped it into the man’s buggy. She said he threw the bag back at her, covering her clothes in flour and getting flour in her daughter’s eyes. She said she then took a carton of eggs from the man’s buggy struck him with it, causing the eggs to break on his clothes. The woman then reportedly took her Starbucks hot drink and poured it down the man’s back.
The confrontation reportedly continued down another aisle where the man stood up out of his buggy with his crutch “in a manner that looked threatening.” The woman said she pushed the man down, though a witness said she punched him in the face.
The man admitted to directing a racial slur at the woman and her daughter and throwing a big of flour at them.
Store surveillance did not capture the incident due to camera angles, according to the report. Neither party sought to press charges and no arrests were made due to a lack of enough witnesses.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 211 where a woman said a driver intentionally swerved to the right and hit her vehicle’s mirror while she was attempting to merge into the left lane.
•theft by taking on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a woman said her tractor truck was stolen from a parking lot. The woman said the truck did not have outstanding loans or leases, while police dispatch was not aware of any repossessions on that day, according to the incident report.
•domestic dispute on Sienna Valley Dr. where a man and his wife reportedly got into an altercation over her taking his name off their financial accounts. The man, who recently lost a job, had also reportedly sent texts in reference to wanting to hurt himself. The man was voluntarily transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for a mental evaluation, according to the incident report.
•death investigation on Walnut Woods Dr. where an elderly woman was reportedly found on the floor without a pulse and not breathing. The woman’s daughter said the woman had fluid build up in her stomach and was on medications.
•entering auto on Hwy. 53 where a man said the toolbox of his truck was partially opened and a 35-pound tire in his truck bed had been moved. No items were reported missing.
•theft on Friendship Rd. where a woman said her iPhone was missing and later located at a Buford address with an app. A woman at the address said she took the phone to prevent it from being damaged because she found it lying in the grass. A Hall County deputy then confiscated the phone, according to the incident report. The woman who reported the missing phone did not wish to press charges.
•theft on I-85 North where a stolen firearm was found during a traffic stop for an expired registration. The driver, who was driving his mother’s vehicle, said the firearm was given to him by his mother, who was contacted by police at the scene. The man’s mother said she purchased the firearm from a family friend. The driver was released due to not knowing the firearm was stolen or how the firearm was obtained by his mother, according to the incident report.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by Braselton police include:
•Brigitte Marie Picot, 43, 4330 Chimney Sweep Ct., Hoschton — driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and stop sign violation. Picot was booked for DUI after failing to stop at a stop sign and then failing a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. She also tested positive for alcohol after being administered a portable breath test, according to the report. The arresting officer performed the field sobriety test after reportedly smelling alcohol on Picot’s breath and in her vehicle during the traffic stop.
•Jamari Amir East, 26, 305 Yaupon Trail, Braselton — bench warrant. East was reportedly booked after police were called to his residence regarding a left, and it was learned that he had warrants for his arrest out of Gwinnett County.
