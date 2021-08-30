The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Casey Jemel Adams, 26, 613 Whitland Dr., Union Point, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Jesse William Decker, 27, 69 Waycaster Rd., Martin, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Jonathan Charles Lassiter, 31, 609 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder, theft by taking.
•Scott Robert Satterfield, 65, 92 Doris Ln., Athens, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Christopher Brent Wehunt, 40, 3243 Wood Creek Pl., Gainesville, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children and simple assault – FVA.
•Kendrick Jamar Cannon, 29, 1604 Post Oak Dr., Clarkston, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
•Eugene Derrick Carter Jr., 49, 646 Old Cumming Rd., Sugar Hill, failure to appear.
•Brandy Nicole Daniel, 34, 275 Travis Dr., Athens, battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA, cruelty to children and simple battery.
•Halie Marie Money, 22, 185 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, burglary and theft by taking.
•Amy Suzanne Emmett, 45, 4366 Quail Point Dr., Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Darius Ramon Hawkins, 25, 24205 Yosemite Rd., North Denwoody, Va., failure to appear.
•James Edwin Key, 30, 1096 Hiram Davis Rd., Lawrenceville, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
•Mallory Ann Mullinax, 24, 325 Cobblestone Rd., Auburn, failure to appear.
•Rachel Alexandra Slizewski, 20, 166 Waterwheel Dr., Commerce, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Ansley Lanay Bunn, 29, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Cody Lance Allen, 27, 787 Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, criminal trespass.
•Randall Lamar Cash Jr., 42, 347 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, probation violations.
•Michael William Hosea, 42, 211 Windy Ridge Rd., Jasper, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Austin Orien Rhodes. 26, 3601 Joe Chandler Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Angelica Maria Alfaro-Martinez, 52, 3214 Thousand Oaks Dr., Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Nicholas Christopher Bailey, 41, 156 Shaw Ave., Valley Stream, N.Y., valid driver’s license required; surrender of prior driver licenses and stop signs and yield signs violation.
ARCADE PD
•Desmond Robert Sasser, 22, 487 Whitehall Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
•Gavin Anthony Chesney, 41, 335 Roberts Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended, no proof of insurance and suspended registration.
BRASELTON PD
•Brett Dominique Staten, 26, 699 New Liberty Way, Braselton, criminal trespass – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Chase James Burrell, 35, 154 Mandy Ln., Braselton, possession of methamphetamine.
•Banjamin Karl Sullivan, 48, 3304 Magnolia Hill Dr., Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and speeding.
COMMERCE PD
•Ismael Santiago, 53, 650 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, cruelty to children and simple battery – FVA.
•Terry Lamar Smith, 62, 85 Willow St., Commerce, aggravated assault.
•Brenten Ray Bentley, 31, 136 Old Ridge Pl., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended and suspended registration.
•Doncrecia Remond Morris, 35, 306 Pine Ave., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
JEFFERSON PD
•Margarett Ann Morgan, 68, P.O. Box 145, Suwanee, reckless driving and speeding 93/60.
•Keyunna Quinae Reid, 26, 110 Pinyon Pine Cir., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Jonathan Alezander Hernandez, 25, 4221 Stepping Stone Dr., Charlotte, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 73/55.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 42, 1761 Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Artrialus Lee Butler, 34, 445 Little Oak St., Athens, brake light and turn signal standards violation, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tag light requirements violation.
•Marquez Demonte Sutton, 32, 1930 Hwy. 81 West, McDonough, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 78/55.
•Jahir Villa, 21, 4341 Broad Water Trl., Duluth, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, following too closely and no proof of insurance.
•Brittany McDaniel Reddish, 28, 180 Faulkner Dr., Apt. 1, Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI and possession of marijuana.
