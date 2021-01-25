The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Brandon Keith Carmichael, 32, 1682 Hearthstone Ct., Jonesboro, probation violation.
•Thomas Lamar Cash, 23, 935 James Holcomb Rd., Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, interference with government property, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Danny Eugene Guthrie, 47, 857 Knoll Wood Dr., Winder, probation violation.
•William Scott Rice, 46, 2022 Polar St., Comer, probation violation.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Nakisha Nicole Walker, 42, 501 East Carr St., Donalsonville, theft by taking.
•Jesse Ray Wyatt, 57, 2129 Transco Rd., Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended, possession of methamphetamine and taillight requirements violation.
•Keontay Tyquan Brown, 20, 3 Magnolia Ter., Monroe, driving while unlicensed.
•Malek Shamil Delane, 51, 330 Fairway Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Kenneth Lawrence Moody, 51, 178 Trout Ln., Commerce, failure to appear.
•Hayley Victoria Smith, 23, 40 Mountain View Cir., Covington, failure to appear.
•Jerry Chad Morrison, 43, 4530 Bryant Quarter Rd., Gillsville, hold for another agency.
•Ritagail Nichole Mulligan, 32, 460 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between 7 and 16 years of age.
ARCADE PD
•Timothy Jason Harper, 39, 541 Carruth Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA), public drunkenness, simple assault – FVA and mandatory education for children between 7 and 16 years of age.
BRASELTON PD
•William Franklin Smith, 50, 2530 Peachwood Cir. NE, Atlanta, aggravated assault.
•Charles Jamile Hamadi, 58, 5017 Kings Wood Dr., Roswell, battery.
•Derek Dewayne Gray, 41, 253 Franklin St., Braselton, criminal trespass, hold for another agency and simple assault.
COMMERCE PD
•Matthew Scott Fletcher, 32, 1239 Peppers Rd. Auburn, hold for another agency, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving without a valid driver’s license and tag/registration requirements violation.
•Christopher Michael Reynolds, 38, 55 Cotton St., Commerce, aggravated assault – FVA, battery – FVA and cruelty to children.
•Shamon Ontae Elder, 18, 451 Little Oak St., Athens, too fast for conditions 77/55 and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Fantasia Lashawn Speck, 19, 125 Piedmont St., Commerce, hold for another agency.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Charles Jimmy King, 47, 659 Y.Z. Sailors Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended and window tint violation.
