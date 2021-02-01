The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Brittnee Leigh Barber, 29, 7256 Williams Rd., Flowery Branch, criminal attempt to commit a theft and theft by taking.
•Antron Lorenzo Buckhanan, 44, 5 Ventana Ct., Simpsonville, S.C., probation violation.
•Brandon Antonio Godinez, 21, 2100 Candler Rd., Lot 84, Gainesville, probation violation.
•William Allen Johncox, 38, 448 Camp Rd., Eastanollee, headlights requirements violation and suspended driver’s license.
•Marty Paul Love, 55, P.O. Box 234, Carnesville, exploits, threatens, intimidates a disabled or elderly person, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and terroristic threats.
•Kimberly Ann Miller, 58, 71 Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – less safe, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident, requirements upon striking an unattended vehicle and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, 26, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Michael James Waller, 49, 8333 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Alesha Marie Williams, 37, 170 Cotton Rd., Commerce, failure to appear.
•Calvin Williams Jr., 36, 320 South Jackson St., Jackson, probation violation.
•Chloe Magdalene Black, 17, 418 Franklin St., Braselton, DUI - drugs and failure to maintain lane.
•Joseph Sterling Dye, 53, 267 Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, DUI – less safe and failure to maintain lane.
•Alphonzo Gonzalez, 19, 205 Claystone Trace, Athens, no driver’s license and speeding 79/55.
•Kris Douglas King, 38, 3580 Pleasant Oak Cir., Cumming, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Arthur Curtis Noe, 41, 514 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, DUI – alcohol, duty of the driver to report an accident and failure to maintain lane.
•Xavier George Randolph, 27, 620 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, headlights requirement violation, open container in a motor vehicle and suspended driver’s license.
•Christopher Michael Triggs, 33, 124 Ashley Cir., Athens, not licensed and suspended registration.
•Holly Marie Butler, 32, 2125 Winterville Rd., Lot #3, Athens, burglary.
•Ronnie Lee Echols, 61, 5159 West Mountain St., Stone Mountain, failure to appear.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 28, 221 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, burglary and criminal damage to property.
•Donald Jason Stewart, 39, homeless, probation violation.
•Robert Andrew Whitlock, 43, 135 Walnut Rd., Hoschton, probation violation.
•Cortney Michelle Gillum, 32, 5358 Whitmire Dr., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Landon Blake Patton, 17, 477 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, tag lights requirements violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Nicholas Effigie Brown, 46, 121 Kim Chase Rd., Athens, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking.
•Gregory Alan Frederick, 30, 53 Hawks Ridge Rd., Nichoslon, probation violation.
•Martin Yair Garcia-Villapando, 21, 4386 Rolling Ridge Dr., Gillsville, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Ryderrick Quintinezz Grier, 28, 115 Arlington Ln., Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and hold for another agency.
•Shawn Paul Harkness, 43, 700 Central Ave., Demorest, failure to appear.
•Tyliyah Keirra Reed, 19, 468 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, simple assault – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Caleb Jordan Scarbrough, 22, 670 Colbert Grove Church Rd., Danielsville, criminal attempt to commit a felony and theft by taking.
•Adam Michael Ganzhorn, 36, 56 Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, driving without a valid driver’s license and stop signs and yield signs violation.
•Gregory Evans Lawrence, 54, 259 Azalea Dr., Jefferson, DUI – less safe and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Richard Lee Reeves, 56, 323 Antebellum, Woodstock, failure to appear.
•Aynulfo Zarco, 41, 2040 Commerce Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Davius Lanier Casteen, 21, 736 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, false imprisonment, rape and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Akhemu Nehisi Dunston, 19, Highland Pk., Athens, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Brandon Christopher Hale, 34, 110 Jade Dr., Athens, hold for U.S. Marshals and probation violation.
•Lamar Lewis Smith, 38, 1530 Hwy. 164, Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
•Joshua Thomas Wells, 18, 736 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ARCADE PD
•Morgan Reilly Griffin, 22, 1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd., Kennesaw, expired tag and suspended driver’s license.
BRASELTON PD
•Justin James Terry, 24, 6338 Iris Dr., Flowery Branch, probation violation.
COMMERCE PD
•Efren Beltran-Gonzalez, 20, 91 West Tate St., Apt. A, Elberton, driving without a valid driver’s license, expired tag, hold for ICE, no insurance and speeding 90/70.
•Nickolas Brandon Drake, 37, 3824 Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended and expired registration.
•Kevin James Fortson, 29, 190 Peach St., Nicholson, DUI – alcohol, speeding 65/55 and taillights/lenses requirements violation.
•Ricky Willingham, 54, 129 W.E. King Rd., Commerce, pedestrian under the influence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Wesley Edwin Smith, 35, 5025 Price Rd., Gainesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and simple battery – FVA.
•Nicholas Daniel Cole, 26, 226 Shankle Heights, Commerce, simple assault – FVA.
•Frenily-Derrick Lewis Fuller, 33, 2301 Wellington Rd., Spartanburg, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding 83/70 and tag light requirements violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•Arthur Francis Bills, 42, 571 River Mist Cir., Jefferson, cruelty to children.
•Greg Brown, 29, 1208 Whitney St., Columbus, S.C., theft by taking.
•Reonte Sherrod Carter, 40, 1581 Walnut St., Conyers, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Anthony Roshawn Cross, 31, 1005 Wind Hill Pt., Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Andrew Brett Wilbanks, 58, 1495 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, probation violations.
•Daniel Morales-Garcia Jr., 21, 6150 Amber Crest Ct., Buford, driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 94/55.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Casey Lynn Bates, 46, 185 Wilson Bates Rd., Morton, Miss., hold for another agency.
•James Sidney Clark, 31, 2270 Sugarleaf Trl., Hampton, failure to appear, driving while unlicensed, expired tag and failure to maintain lane.
•Jeremy Lee Menard, 40, 3303 Warbler Rd., Orange Texas, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
