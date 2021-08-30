The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and suspended registration on South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Petro Express, South Elm St., Commerce, where the cashier reported a female took items and ran out the front door without paying.
•theft by shoplifting at Tractor Supply, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a man walked out of the store with a Dewalt tool box without paying.
•damage to property on Willow St., Commerce, where a woman reported her boyfriend took her vehicle without her permission and when he brought it back there was damage to the mirror.
•damage to property at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where the driver of a crane truck struck a fence causing damage.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•burglary at an Old Colony Pl., Commerce, residence, where the tenants reported coming home from work to find the back door open, every room “was distraught” and a couple of items were missing.
•damage to property at a Willoughby Homes, Commerce, residence, where a man reported someone had “scratched or keyed” his vehicle.
•damage to property on W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her mailbox had been damaged.
•information report on Medical Center Dr., Commerce, where one nursing home resident had hit another resident over the head with a door sign.
•burglary at a South Broad St. Ext., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a gold and diamond necklace.
•damage to property at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a woman reported the front passenger corner of her vehicle had been damaged while parked at this location.
