Braselton authorities recently arrested a man for reckless driving, but the jail wouldn’t book him due to tighter regulations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department stopped the suspect after seeing him apparently racing another vehicle on Hwy. 124. He reportedly traveled around 65-70 miles-per-hour in a 45-mph zone.
The man said he didn’t see the patrol car’s lights.
He also had a 3-year-old juvenile in the vehicle.
When officers took the suspect to the Jackson County Jail, employees said they couldn’t take him into custody.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, the jail will only take certain charges,” according to the report.
The suspect was ultimately cited.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft by taking over $1,500 on Cloverfield Way where a woman reported her diamond ring went missing during a residency move. She had hired a company to help with the move.
•theft by taking over $1,500 on Tom White Rd. where someone stole eight batteries from an AT&T cell tower.
•forgery on Oleander St. where a man reported a check was stolen from his mailbox, altered and cashed. It had originally been made out for $99.57, but was altered to $1,275.77 and made out to someone else.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 211 where a store employee reported a man stood up on a toilet, looked over the stall while he was using the restroom and asked if he could perform a sexual act on him. The complainant said the man continued to try to convince him to do so despite being told to stop. He ultimately left after the complainant told him he was minor.
•suspicious activity on Bald Cypress Dr. where a man reported a vehicle pulled into his driveway in the night with no lights on, then pulled out. A man tried to get into the garage, but wasn’t successful.
•theft by taking on Old Winder Hwy. where a man reported an employee stole up to $1,200 from the back office.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Bradley James Boykin, 41, 206 W. Jefferson St., Hoschton — procedure for passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle violation and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Boykin was stopped for speeding past patrol units that were involved in a stop. Officers smelled alcohol on him and noticed an opened case of beer in the back seat. He was arrested following a field sobriety and breath test. He refused a blood test.
•Philip Douglas Davis, 32, 3234 Lee Dr., Buford — theft by taking. Davis reportedly stole $1,500 worth of lottery tickets and $200 worth of merchandise from his work.
