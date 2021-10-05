The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has welcomed a more than 32-year law enforcement veteran to its ranks this week in a new command position with the agency.
Retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) special agent in charge (SAC) Brad Parks took the HCSO oath last week, becoming a major over the new jail bureau at the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Gerald Couch presided over a swearing-in ceremony for Parks on Friday, Oct. 1, culminating discussions between the two about what Parks might do after his retirement from the GBI.
“The sheriff was kind enough to make me an offer to come on board with an agency that I not only felt comfortable with, but an agency that I respected a whole lot,” Parks said. “Hall County has been my home for the bulk of my life, and I wanted to be a part of this community and serve this community,” Parks said.
Major Parks’ lengthy law enforcement resume begins with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in 1989. From there, he was appointed as a Special Agent with the GBI in 1992. Prior to retirement, Parks was a SAC for the GBI in Atlanta, responsible for supervisory duties to the GBI’s office of privacy and compliance.
