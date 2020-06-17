A man allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Hall County died following a wreck during a police chase.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office was called for the armed robbery on Marlow Dr. in Gainesville on June 15.
The suspected allegedly "brandished a handgun and robbed a man and woman at the home, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a black Nissan car."
"As deputies were responding to the call, they encountered a vehicle matching the description of the robber’s car at the intersection of Marlow Drive and West Ridge Road," according to an HCSO news release. "Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the man behind the wheel drove away. Deputies, assisted by Gainesville Police Department officers, pursued the car for a short distance with the man circling back to Marlow at West Ridge, where he was involved in a traffic accident.
"The driver, 44, got out of the vehicle and ran on foot but was located by deputies and officers a short time later. When they found him, he had visible injuries to his face and head from the traffic accident."
Deputies called Hall County Fire Services who transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he later died.
"When law enforcement located the driver, he had a bag containing the firearm used in the robbery as well as cash," according to a news release. "In addition to the local incident, the driver had two outstanding warrants, one for felony probation in Harris County, and another for possession of dangerous drugs in San Francisco County, Calif."
The robbery remains under investigation by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division. The traffic accident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.
The man’s body had been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. The HCSO is attempting to notify the man’s family before releasing his name.
