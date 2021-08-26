The Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced that a runaway juvenile has been found.
According to the agency, Brannon Lee Scroggy, 17, Flowery Branch, was located safely in Hall County on Thursday (Aug. 26) after having last been seen by his family on July 4. He was reported missing on July 9.
Meanwhile, the department continues to search for another missing juvenile, 16-year-old Faustino Junior Sanchez, of Gainesville.
Faustino was last seen on Tuesday, April 27, at Johnson High School. He is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds.
These two cases are not related, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Those with any information are asked to call investigator J. Ayers at 770-533-7187.
