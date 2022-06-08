Phone scammers claiming to be high-ranking officials with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have been calling local residents recently, trying to frighten citizens into making payments over the phone.
While such scams are not uncommon, the latest incidents are somewhat unusual because the caller has used the names of a captain and a major with the sheriff’s office in an attempt to extort money from citizens. The callers use a variety of threats, telling the citizens they’ve either missed jury duty or failed to comply with a warrant. They claim the citizens can avoid arrest by using a credit card or a gift card to pay the callers.
The calls were first reported at the beginning of the month and have continued into this week.
Citizens should know the Hall County Sheriff’s Office never conducts this type of business via phone and officers never make demands for money over the phone. Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and then contact the Hall County non-emergency number at 770-536-8812 to file a report.
