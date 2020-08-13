A second suspect was recently arrested in connection with an entering auto spree in the Reunion subdivision earlier this year.
Lamark Devontae Manigault, 21, of Atlanta, was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta and transported to the Hall County Jail. Manigault had been incarcerated in Fulton County since July 2, following his arrest by the Atlanta Police Department, according to Fulton County Jail Records.
Manigault is charged with four counts of financial transaction card theft and 15 counts of entering auto for the crimes in Reunion that occurred during the overnight hours between the night of June 16 and the morning of June 17.
Deputies, assisted by officers with the Braselton and Flowery Branch Police Departments, arrested the first suspect, Quaves Jermaine Sterling, 22, of Union City, in the subdivision on the morning of the crimes. On the same morning, Sterling’s alleged accomplice, later identified as Manigault, drove past deputies at a high rate of speed in the neighborhood and eluded capture.
Investigators obtained warrants for his arrest on June 23.
In addition to multiple counts of financial transaction card theft and entering auto, Manigault and Sterling are each charged with one count of attempted burglary. According to the continuing investigation, surveillance video revealed that Sterling, while holding a stolen handgun, had attempted to enter a residence in Reunion while Manigault served as a lookout.
The firearm, stolen in south Atlanta, was recovered in the subdivision. Sterling faces 19 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for having the handgun while committing the offenses in the neighborhood.
Both suspects remained in the Hall County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 12. Investigators do not expect any additional arrests, although more charges are possible.
