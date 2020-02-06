Seven vehicles were broken into around midnight on Jan. 24 at three different hotels in Braselton, according to reports from the Braselton Police Department.
Debit and credit cards stolen from one vehicle were used later that night at locations in Buford. All of the vehicles had windows broken out.
In an unrelated incident at an area hotel, some $2,100 of fence building tools were stolen off of a truck parked at a Hwy. 211 hotel on Jan. 22.
Three other vehicles were also recently damaged in Braselton during the night. Two vans at a business on Hwy. 53, a van at a Hwy. 124 business and a car at a Braselton Crossing Ln. address were damaged when someone drilled holes into the vehicle’s gas tanks. An older model Chevrolet S-10 was seen at the Hwy. 53 location.
ARRESTS
Those recently arrested by the BPD were:
• Matthew Brett Lancaster, 36, Hoschton, was arrested on a bench warrant from Gwinnett County after a verbal domestic dispute at a Davis St. residence.
• Christopher P. Vanname, 33, Braselton, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer during a dispute at a Braselton hotel. Vanname reportedly became irate at a woman and refused to let her back into a hotel room to retrieve her belongings. When officers arrived, he reportedly became verbally angry and verbally abusive toward the officers, at one point taking a fighting stance, according to police reports.
• Mary Mavity Murray, 69, and Howard Murray, 75, were arrested and each charged with misdemeanor battery following a domestic dispute at their Collier Bridge Ln residence.
• Abudul-Latif Atanda, 23, Monroe, and Kiara Keyann Blue, 21, Elenwood, were charged with loitering or prowling at a hotel construction site on Kaival Ln. Atanda was also charged with possession of drug related objects.
• Two people from Charlotte, NC, face drug charges in Braselton following a traffic stop on I-85. Joseph Lenard Lee Jr., 36, and Joy Jaquan Caldwell, 34, both of Charlotte, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and possession of Schedule I and II substances. Lee was also charged with the improper display of a tag and following too closely.
INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the BPD were:
• A woman reported to a Gwinnett Medical Center location that she had been raped at a hotel in Braselton on Ru Charlemagne Dr.
• A civil dispute between a homeowner and a man hired to clean out his gutters was reported on Northern Oak Dr.
• A suspicious person was reported at a restaurant on Friendship Rd. shortly after the business opened.
• Two men were issued a citation for disorderly conduct at a Grand Hickory Dr. restaurant following an altercation.
• Two juveniles were found to have spray painted part of a sidewalk at an Old Winder Hwy. address. No charges were filed.
• A woman was stopped on Hwy. 211 for failure to maintain a lane and officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The woman turned over a small amount of marijuana to the officers and was cited for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, failure to maintain a lane and violation of the hands-free cell phone law.
• A woman on Noble Vines Dr. reported items missing following a dispute with a boyfriend. She was advised her concerns were a civil issue.
• A woman reported that a man had sent inappropriate text messages to her teenage daughter. The issue is still under investigation.
• Six faucet valves were reportedly stolen from a house under construction on Wyevale Ct.
• Officers assisted with the reported death of a cancer patient on Butterfly Ln.
• A man reported he lost his wallet while at work in Atlanta.
