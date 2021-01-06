Two people were arrested for drug trafficking following a shooting investigation in South Hall.
Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff's Office were called for a report of a shooting outside of a hotel on Bristol Industrial Way early on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The victim, Carlos Ruben Lopez, 32, of Flowery Branch, was on the ground in the parking lot of Holiday Inn Express & Suites with a gunshot wound to his side. A woman who said she was Lopez’s girlfriend, Alana Jo Latimer, 33, of Gainesville, was with him.
Hall County Fire Services personnel responded and transported Lopez to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with non-life threatening injuries. Latimer was later transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton when she reportedly began displaying symptoms of a drug overdose during an interview about the shooting. Investigators recovered suspected illegal drugs and approximately $2,000 cash from Latimer. Investigators also found suspected drugs while processing Lopez’s clothing during the shooting investigation.
Agents with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) were notified and obtained a search warrant for the couple’s hotel room in Buford. They found approximately 340 grams of heroin, more than 400 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine and over $5,000 cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $142,000.
Deputies arrested Latimer on Friday, Jan. 1, following her release from the hospital. Lopez turned himself in after leaving the hospital and was booked in at the Hall County Jail on Sunday, Jan. 3. Each suspect is charged with the following:
•Trafficking heroin
•Trafficking methamphetamine
•Possession of heroin with intent to distribute
•Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Lopez also had outstanding arrest warrants for obstruction of an officer, entering auto and a probation violation.
Latimer and Lopez have reportedly been uncooperative with the shooting investigation, and there are no leads at this time. Both the shooting and narcotics cases remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.